Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (April 2024)

It’s time to step into the shoes of the fastest creature alive. Explore iconic levels from every generation of Sonic as you collect rings, go fast, and challenge the ultimate lifeform! To make collecting items and raising Chaos easier, use Sonic Speed Simulator codes.
Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (Working)
- thumbsup: Use for a Bloxian Chao
- thankyouchao: Use for a Gratitude Chao
- lankyboxbox: Use for a Boxy Chao
- lankyboxfox: Use for a Foxy Chao
- race2win: Use for 100 Tickets
- 25k: Use for 30 minutes of Magnet
- Amazing35: Use 30 minutes of Magnet
- 40kThankYou: Use 30 minutes of Ring Boost
- Hooray50k: Use for 30 minutes of Speed Boost
- forthefans: Use for a Premium Chao
- 1morefanpt1: Use for a Free Chao
- 1morefanpt2: Use for a Free Chao
- thefinalfanspt1: Use for a Free Chao
- thefinalfanspt2: Use for a Free Chao
Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (Expired)
- GottaGetRedRings
- PRJ_SONIC_SHOCK
- RidersBundle
- ILive4Adventure
- MyValentines
- RIDERS
- soniccentral
How to Redeem Codes in Sonic Speed Simulator
To redeem Sonic Speed Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox.
- Press the Settings icon at the bottom of the screen.
- Click the Redeem Codes tab.
- Enter your code in the ENTER CODE text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.
