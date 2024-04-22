Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 22, 2024 Checked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time to step into the shoes of the fastest creature alive. Explore iconic levels from every generation of Sonic as you collect rings, go fast, and challenge the ultimate lifeform! To make collecting items and raising Chaos easier, use Sonic Speed Simulator codes.

All Demon Piece Codes List

Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (Working)

thumbsup : Use for a Bloxian Chao

: Use for a Bloxian Chao thankyouchao : Use for a Gratitude Chao

: Use for a Gratitude Chao lankyboxbox : Use for a Boxy Chao

: Use for a Boxy Chao lankyboxfox : Use for a Foxy Chao

: Use for a Foxy Chao race2win : Use for 100 Tickets

: Use for 100 Tickets 25k : Use for 30 minutes of Magnet

: Use for 30 minutes of Magnet Amazing35 : Use 30 minutes of Magnet

: Use 30 minutes of Magnet thumbsup : Use for a Bloxian Chao

: Use for a Bloxian Chao 40kThankYou : Use 30 minutes of Ring Boost

: Use 30 minutes of Ring Boost Hooray50k : Use for 30 minutes of Speed Boost

: Use for 30 minutes of Speed Boost forthefans : Use for a Premium Chao

: Use for a Premium Chao 1morefanpt1 : Use for a Free Chao

: Use for a Free Chao 1morefanpt2 : Use for a Free Chao

: Use for a Free Chao thefinalfanspt1 : Use for a Free Chao

: Use for a Free Chao thefinalfanspt2: Use for a Free Chao

Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (Expired)

GottaGetRedRings

PRJ_SONIC_SHOCK

RidersBundle

ILive4Adventure

MyValentines

RIDERS

soniccentral

Related: Race Clicker Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Sonic Speed Simulator

To redeem Sonic Speed Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox. Press the Settings icon at the bottom of the screen. Click the Redeem Codes tab. Enter your code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Bomb Tag Codes and Get Fat and Roll Race Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more