Sons of the Forest is off to a great start in Steam Early Access, as Endnight Games just released the sequel’s massive first update. Highlights of the patch notes include a host of new features that will make surviving in Sons of the Forest much easier and more fun, like a hang glider and binoculars. It’s more than a simple update, as Endnight is clearly preparing for a long, bright future for fans.

In addition to the always-useful binoculars and hang glider, the first update adds a new defensive wall gate to Sons of the Forest. These are some much-needed features that add even more to an already strong launch, but the truth is that you’re going to need them if you want to handle the title’s new mid-game boss fight. Endnight has gone above and beyond when it comes to adding content, so take a look at the full list of new features below.

Features Added in Sons of the Forest First Update Patch

Added Binoculars

Added Hang Glider

Added Defensive Wall gate

Added mid game boss fight into food bunker

Added Settings Reset in the Options screen

Added missing Virginia leather suit pickup to world

You can now lock doors with a stick placed on the interior of the door

Built small structures (furniture) can now be grabbed, while grabbed it can either be placed again somewhere or thrown to collapse it and get back its resources

Some additional story elements added

New headshot death animation variations added for cannibals

Angry regular cannibals can attack now by jumping out of trees

Small birds will now land and eat/gain fullness

Added option to hide player name tags

Added option to hide projectile reticle and trajectory

Fish trap should now work and catch fish (every 5-10 minutes) as long as it’s placed in water and the current season is not winter

Added lookout towers to some cannibal villages

Story Paper pickups will now show UI to “Zoom” in

Added new structure type: One Sided Apex. Fills the space between a leaning beam and its supporting beam. Aligns automatically based on the leaning beam orientation. Fits quarter log variations to the right length automatically.

Sons of the Forest players are getting more than new content, though. Endnight’s patch notes also detail a host of balance changes, improvements, and fixes to make sure the overall experience is far more stable. Notably, the sequel’s iconic sidekick, Kelvin, won’t be as… interesting, as the first Sons of the Forest update fixes his desire to cut down trees that are attached to player structures. His dropped radios will also no longer be destroyed, and Kelvin’s “catch fish” order will end after a certain amount of time.

Again, Endnight has gone to great lengths to ensure Sons of the Forest update 1 kicks off a long life for its survival horror sequel, so stay tuned for any and all updates across its life in early access.