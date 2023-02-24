Sons of the Forest just had one of the most successful launches for an indie game ever, as developer Endnight Games has announced that sales for its sequel surpassed 2 million copies in its first 24 hours of availability in early access. It’s an astounding number that will only continue to increase as development progresses. It’s even more impressive considering Sons of the Forest is only available on PC.

Hey Everyone, Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks. the team endnight — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) February 24, 2023

Sons of the Forest became publicly available midday yesterday and is the sequel to Endnight’s survival-horror cult-classic title, The Forest. According to SteamDB, the follow-up has already reached a peak player count of 350,105 players in the last day, with the title also boasting a “Very Positive” user rating on Steam. And it’s worth repeating that Sons of the Forest is currently a Steam Early Access game. That means there are still at least months of work to be done, with a full launch expected to arrive at some point in the future.

Sons of the Forest was announced in 2019. Although Endnight and fans expected a full launch in 2021, a few delays saw the game finally pushed to 2023. Despite a somewhat rough road to release, it seems fans are just finally happy to get lost in another murder forest. Sons of the Forest will only continue to evolve as development continues, but surpassing 2 million sales in 24 hours is an incredible accomplishment.