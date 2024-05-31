God of War Ragnarok combat mechanics fighting games influence Mortal Kombat PlayStation All-Stars Street Fighter Zangief Parappa the Rapper
Sony Still Requiring PSN Account for God of War Ragnarok on PC Despite Helldivers 2 Fiasco

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 31, 2024 10:19 am

How many times do gamers have to teach Sony this lesson? Despite dealing with backlash due to nearly requiring players on PC to sign up for PlayStation Network to play Helldivers 2, Sony is at it again, asking players to do the same thing for God of War Ragnarok.

During the State of Play event on May 30, 2024, Sony announced that God of War Ragnarok was finally coming to PC. It wasn’t a massive surprise, as 2018’s God of War found itself on Steam in 2022. However, what did make prospective players do a double take was a note on the official PlayStation Blog that revealed that a “”account for PlayStation Network is required” to play the game.

Heading to the game’s official Steam page confirms that the information on the PlayStation Blog isn’t a mistake. It’s especially strange because the Steam page for God of War 2018 doesn’t mention the PSN requirement, but the change wouldn’t have been as big of a deal if Sony hadn’t found itself under fire in recent days for trying to pull the rug out from under Helldivers 2 players.

Related: Sony Reveals Infinity Nikki Gameplay – And It’s Our New Obsession

In early May, Sony announced that PC players would have to sign up for PSN to continue playing Helldivers 2. There were mentions of it prior to the official announcement, but what really caused an uproar was the fact that Helldivers 2 was sold in countries that don’t have PSN, and with the game being multiplayer, squads would be broken up after months of spreading democracy.

Sony eventually backed off, and PC players looked to be in the clear. However, God of War Ragnarok is looking to restart the controversy, with Sony having until September 19 to crush dreams or do right by the game’s PC playerbase.

God of War Ragnarok
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67