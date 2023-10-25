Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Doesn’t Let Peter Parker Do the Wakanda Forever Salute

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a wonderful tribute to Black Panther with the Wakanda Forever salute. However, gamers are only able to perform the gesture with Miles Morales, not Peter Parker.

As reported by Kotaku, TikTok user SpectreXGaming posted a clip showing the difference between Miles and Peter when they approach the Wakanda Embassy:

Related: Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game+, Answered

The side-by-side shows a button prompt appearing for Miles at the embassy’s front door, which allows him to perform the Wakanda Forever salute. When Peter approaches the building, though, the prompt does not show up, meaning he can’t do the gesticulation.

While Wakanda is not a real place, it is depicted as being a part of East Africa. For Miles, being part African-American, it makes sense to have him be able to perform the salute. And while I do not think it would necessarily be racist for Peter to do the signal, it would certainly be cringe.

Time will tell if players will raise a stink about this and make Insomniac Games patch the ability for Peter to do the move. Personally, I think it has more important issues to address, like changing the Cuban flag to the Puerto Rican one. And, you know, the glitches and bugs.