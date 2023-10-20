Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has a Tribute to Black Panther

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out on PlayStation 5 (PS5) today and includes a long list of interesting comic book Easter Eggs. However, Insomniac Games’ reference to Black Panther and the people of Wakanda might be one of the cooler touches players can find.

Fans are surely already combing the streets of New York City for references, but Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller was quick to share a nod he found during his playthrough. While swinging around as Miles Morales, he stopped by the Wakandan Embassy. It’s a location that has existed in both of Insomniac’s previous superhero outings, Marvel’s Spider-Man and its Miles Morales spinoff. This time around, though, the developers included a button prompt that lets players emote with the iconic Wakanda gesture.

The crossed-arm pose grew in popularity following the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) classic, Black Panther. Although armies of heroes have gone on to greet each other with the gesture, it is perhaps most closely associated with Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the 2018 movie and made a few appearances in other MCU films as well. It’s possible the added Wakanda pose was included as one final goodbye to Boseman, as the Insomniac team also made sure to pay tribute to the late actor with an after-credits message featured in 2020’s Miles Morales. You can see the new moment as featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the clip below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now and ties in infamous villains like Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, and more. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as players peel back the PS5 adventure’s many, many layers.