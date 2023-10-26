Squirrel Girl Writer Ryan North Joins EA’s Iron Man Game

In a sign that EA and Motive Studio’s Iron Man game is heading in the right direction, acclaimed comic writer Ryan North has reportedly signed on as part of the writing team.

North announced his involvement via a post on X today, writing “It’s no secret that I love Iron Man and have written my heart out for Tony Stark every chance I’ve had. So I’m PRETTY STOKED to say I’m part of the writing team on the upcoming IRON MAN game.” He also took the opportunity to hype the project, teasing that “you are not ready for how amazing this game is going to be.”

For those who don’t know Ryan North, he has a long history of writing for both comics and interactive fiction. He got his start with the long-running Dinosaur Comics webcomic before breaking into mainstream success with Adventure Time comics. Since then, North has landed several gigs with Marvel, most notably as the co-creator and writer of The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, more recently working on Fantastic Four, as well as comics based on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Kurt Vonnegut’s classic novel Slaughterhouse Five.

In the gaming sphere, he has previously contributed work to Destiny 2 and several other games, but most recently provided the full set of dialogue for the EA Original Lost in Random. With that background, it’s makes perfect sense as to why North has been brought on as a writer for the Iron Man game.

The project was first announced in September 2022, but details have been slim ever since then. We recently found out that the game remains in pre-production, but the team at Motive Studio is trying to replicate their approach to the Dead Space remake to ensure Iron Man meets the expectations of fans.