Star Wars Fans Launch Lawsuit Over KOTOR 2’s Canceled DLC

While the Restored Content Mod for the Nintendo Switch port of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords was supposed to be DLC for the game, Aspyr Media canceled the project in June, offering instead a free Star Wars game. Now, fans are launching a class action lawsuit over the KOTOR 2 DLC getting canceled.

As spotted by The Gamer, court documents were filed with the United States District Court Central District of California for a class action lawsuit, with Malachi Mickelonis listed as the plaintiff. The defendants are listed as Aspyr Media and Saber Interactive. Ray Kim Law is listed as the attorneys for the plaintiff.

The lawsuit, Malachi Mickelonis v. Aspyr Media, Inc. et al, reads, “Plaintiff brings this action for restitution and damages resulting from the illegal actions of Defendants with respect to certain of their distribution, marketing, advertising and sale of ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords‘ (‘KOTOR‘). Specifically, Defendants falsely represented that consumers who purchased KOTOR would receive for free never-before released ‘Restored Content DLC,’ or new downloadable content providing new gaming content for users (e.g. bonus mission, new dialogue, revamped ending). Defendants did not provide the Restored Content DLC, but refuses to give consumers a refund for their purchase of KOTOR.”

All of this, according to the text, violates several items of California law. Kim goes on to ask for a jury trial and for the defendants to respond by Oct. 4.

KOTOR 2 originally released in 2004, and the game was put out in a notoriously unfinished state, with various plots getting dropped almost entirely towards the ending of the title. As someone who played the game at the time, let me tell you, I was definitely confused. However, the modding community came together to restore the game’s cut content. The “Restored Content DLC” was meant to do the same in an official way. Initially, Asypr announced the content would be released as DLC, but later canceled that release.

We’ll provide more updates on the KOTOR 2 lawsuit as more information becomes available.