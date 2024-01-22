Star Wars: The Bad Batch Sets Final Season Release Date

The end of the Clones Wars didn’t mean the end of the Clones. The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has set its release date.

With the first season of Ahsoka in the rearview and The Mandalorian & Grogu heading to the big screen, Lucasfilm will look to maintain its small screen presence with the help of Clone Force 99, aka the Bad Batch. This group of unlikely heroes has been running away from the Empire since Order 66, and now, they have one final fight to win.

The new trailer for The Bad Batch reveals that the show will return on Feb. 21st with a three-episode premiere and bring along some familiar faces. You can check out the new look below:

The Bad Batch trailer shows the titular group having to pick another fight with the Empire because it captured their friend, Omega, who is an unmodified clone of Jango Fett. That probably means she’s useful to the Empire and its scientists, and Clone Force 99 won’t let them experiment on her without a fight. However, they will have some opposition when they return next month.

In addition to the Emperor and Crosshair, Force-user Asajj Ventress, who was a mainstay of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, also makes a surprise appearance in the trailer. She seemingly died in one of the canon Star Wars novels at the hands of her former master, Count Dooku, while protecting her love, Jedi Quinlan Vos, but it appears that didn’t stick. The trailer doesn’t confirm whether she’s friend or foe, but it’s fair to assume she won’t be an ally of the Empire due to her past.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on February 21st on Disney+.