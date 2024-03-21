Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Animation Cancel in Stardew Valley (All Platforms)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 12:26 am
Image Source: ConcernedApe

While Stardew Valley is largely meant to be played as a relaxing game where you can just take your own time to enjoy its offerings, sometimes you just might be in the mood to speed things up a little. With that in mind, here’s how to animation cancel in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

Stardew Valley Animation Cancel Explained

First off, animation canceling in Stardew Valley is a speedrunning trick you can use to make your farming efforts more efficient. For instance, when you use the hoe to dig something up, you can press a button to immediately cancel the digging animation. You’ll then get your item instantly without having to sit through your character using the hoe to dig up the ground.

It’s a small time-saver, but it’s the little things like these that really add up and allow you to save some time.

How to Animation Cancel on PC

To animation cancel in Stardew Valley on PC, all you need to do is press the Right-Shift, Del, and R keys at once. Sounds simple enough, but it takes so long to press down the buttons that by the time you do it, the animation’s probably already over anyways. There’s a better way to do it, though it requires some finagling on your end.

Here’s a step-by-step rundown:

  1. Download and install AutoHotKey.
  2. Once installed, close the program and all of the pop-ups that come with it.
  3. On your desktop, right-click anywhere and select New, then AutoHotKey script.
  4. Name the script whatever you want.
  5. Right-click the script to edit it, and put in the following text:

#IfWinActive Stardew Valley

x::

While GetKeyState (“x”,”P”)

{

sendEvent {LButton Down}
sleep 10
sendEvent {LButton Up}
sleep 125
sendEvent {r Down}{Delete Down}{RShift Down}
sleep 10
sendEvent {r Up}{Delete Up}{RShift Up}
}

sleep 30

return

Finally, run the script by double-clicking it or right-clicking it and selecting Run as Administrator, then boot up Stardew Valley. And that’s pretty much it.

Do note that the script lists the X key as the default animation cancel button, so you can simply cancel your animations quickly by pressing X. Given that X is bound to the check button in-game, though, you may want to rebind it to something else within the game options to avoid complications.

Can You Animation Cancel on Other Platforms?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot animation cancel in Stardew Valley on any other platform aside from PC.

And that’s everything you need to know about animation canceling in Stardew Valley. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to craft a big chest and where the Bookseller is located.

Post Tag:
Stardew Valley
related content
Read Article How to Get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshot of Pecharunt floating in front of some stairs in the Kitakami region
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Mar 21, 2024
Read Article All Region Maps in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Key art of Zack, Cloud, and Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Region Maps in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Should You Change the Corel Minecart Route in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
An image showing the minecart minigame in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth as part of a guide on whether you should choose to change the track or not.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Should You Change the Corel Minecart Route in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshot of Pecharunt floating in front of some stairs in the Kitakami region
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Mar 21, 2024
Read Article All Region Maps in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Key art of Zack, Cloud, and Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Region Maps in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Should You Change the Corel Minecart Route in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
An image showing the minecart minigame in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth as part of a guide on whether you should choose to change the track or not.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Should You Change the Corel Minecart Route in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 20, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].