How to Animation Cancel in Stardew Valley (All Platforms)

While Stardew Valley is largely meant to be played as a relaxing game where you can just take your own time to enjoy its offerings, sometimes you just might be in the mood to speed things up a little. With that in mind, here’s how to animation cancel in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

Stardew Valley Animation Cancel Explained

First off, animation canceling in Stardew Valley is a speedrunning trick you can use to make your farming efforts more efficient. For instance, when you use the hoe to dig something up, you can press a button to immediately cancel the digging animation. You’ll then get your item instantly without having to sit through your character using the hoe to dig up the ground.

It’s a small time-saver, but it’s the little things like these that really add up and allow you to save some time.

How to Animation Cancel on PC

To animation cancel in Stardew Valley on PC, all you need to do is press the Right-Shift, Del, and R keys at once. Sounds simple enough, but it takes so long to press down the buttons that by the time you do it, the animation’s probably already over anyways. There’s a better way to do it, though it requires some finagling on your end.

Here’s a step-by-step rundown:

Download and install AutoHotKey. Once installed, close the program and all of the pop-ups that come with it. On your desktop, right-click anywhere and select New, then AutoHotKey script. Name the script whatever you want. Right-click the script to edit it, and put in the following text:

#IfWinActive Stardew Valley x:: While GetKeyState (“x”,”P”) { sendEvent {LButton Down}

sleep 10

sendEvent {LButton Up}

sleep 125

sendEvent {r Down}{Delete Down}{RShift Down}

sleep 10

sendEvent {r Up}{Delete Up}{RShift Up}

} sleep 30 return

Finally, run the script by double-clicking it or right-clicking it and selecting Run as Administrator, then boot up Stardew Valley. And that’s pretty much it.

Do note that the script lists the X key as the default animation cancel button, so you can simply cancel your animations quickly by pressing X. Given that X is bound to the check button in-game, though, you may want to rebind it to something else within the game options to avoid complications.

Can You Animation Cancel on Other Platforms?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot animation cancel in Stardew Valley on any other platform aside from PC.

And that’s everything you need to know about animation canceling in Stardew Valley. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to craft a big chest and where the Bookseller is located.