Stardew Valley Beach Farm Map – Secrets, Perks & Strategies

Published: Apr 10, 2024 11:17 pm
Stardew Valley Beach Farm Map Layout
The beach is sandy and private when picking the Stardew Valley Beach Farm map. Unlike the traditional homesteads seen in other layouts, this option exchanges soil for an oceanside view. However, it comes with some quirks.

The Beach Farm layout in Stardew Valley has a variety of perks that are unique to the location. Forest and Beach forageable items can spawn in this area, while crates full of supplies can occasionally wash up on shore. However, while players are surrounded by water, getting it to the crops is the biggest challenge when selecting the Beach Map.

Table of contents

Full Beach Farm Map in Stardew Valley

Beach Farm Layout Stardew Valley
The Beach Map in Stardew Valley isn’t small. The massive stretch of white beach is interrupted by two small ponds, two grass areas, and a large patch of plain soil. Additionally, players have their own pier to fish from and plenty of places to stick crab pots. While the area offers 2700 tiles capable of growing crops, players can not place sprinklers on the sand. This automatically jams the difficulty up, making this a layout for veteran players.

All Beach Farm Map Pros

  • Plenty of forageable goods
  • Unlimited access to ocean fish and Crab Pot ocean critters
  • Plenty of room for farming and livestock
  • One large, uninterrupted space for farm design
  • Crates that wash up and drop food items and materials
  • Plenty of Hardwood

All Beach Farm Map Cons

  • Very little room to place sprinklers
  • Lots of clearing is required in the early game
  • Easy to overplant and become overwhelmed
  • Easy to overbuild livestock areas and become overwhelmed
  • A lack of layout flow makes it easy for everything to become cluttered.
  • Crop locations need to be thought through carefully

When To Pick The Beach Farm Map in Stardew Valley

The Beach Farm map is the perfect option for veteran players of Stardew Valley. The sprawling space is easy to manage for those familiar with mechanics, and the challenge of lacking sprinklers creates a new time-mangagement challenge that isn’t present on other maps. The Beach map isn’t easy to set up or run, but that is the primary appeal of the location – it will make comfortable players rethink old routines and patterns that have worked on other maps.

Tips For The Beach Farm Map In Stardew Valley

When picking the Beach Farm in Stardew Valley, there are a few ways to get ahead and conquer the unique map and layout. Below are our tips for organizing your beachfront view for the best profits.

  • Unlock and start using the Retaining Soil as quickly as possible.
  • Consider letting a year elapse before starting gameplay. This allows Supply Crates and trees to populate heavily, offering plenty of starting resources. It does not negatively impact gameplay to sleep a year away.
  • Set Crab Pots as soon as possible to get profit from shellfish.
  • Don’t forget to prioritize crops in year one, even if fishing seems more lucrative.
  • Utilize the small patch of dirt that will accept sprinklers wisely. This is a good place for strawberries or chili peppers.
Stardew Valley
