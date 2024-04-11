Stardew Valley Riverland Farm Map – Secrets, Perks & Strategies

Fishing all day in Stardew Valley is a reasonable choice if players select the Riverland Farm map as their homestead location. This woodsy location trades farmland for waterways, rewarding anyone with a fishing rod, dedication, and good bait.

Despite its beautiful design, the Riverland Farm layout is almost as tricky as the Wilderness map. However, monsters lurking in the darkness aren’t the issue – the lack of solid land poses the problem this time.

Full Riverland Farm Map in Stardew Valley

The Riverland Farm Map is made of multiple small land masses connected by wooden bridges. This creates a maze players must wander through to reach the various plantable locations. There are only 1578 tiles to plenty crops on when using this layout, however, the possibility of catching fish over trash is greatly increased, with the map yielding both Town River and Forest fish. Players also start with a Fish Smoker as of the 1.6 update.

All Riverland Farm Map Pros

Easy access to fish that quickly turn a profit

Access to the Fish Smoker from the start of the game

Plenty of space to place Crab Pots

Easy access to water

Minimal farm areas to clean up and care for

Less worry about organizing the farm

Very little space for planting crops

Even less space for placing livestock buildings

Players will be limited by their single Fish Smoker, as they can’t build a new one until the recipe is unlocked

Oddly space land masses make navigation frustrating

Very few options for farm customization

Very little area to plant trees

When To Pick The Riverland Farm Map in Stardew Valley

The Riverland Farm is an excellent option for fishing enthusiasts in Stardew Valley, but due to the limited varieties of fish available on the map, it’s hard to say this is a top pick for a homestead option. This is a good map for players who want to focus on their social game over worrying about a sprawling homestead. It is also a good option for mod fans, as the limited space on the farm can be improved by using fan-made expansions.

Tips For the Riverland Farm Map in Stardew Valley

Fans eager to embark on the adventure of running the Riverland Farm map in Stardew Valley will have their work cut out for them. Below are a few tips for those who have selected the map to make the most of their space and resources.

Plant crops on the available land right away. Even a small number of crops will significantly boost profits.

Consider getting the Fruit Cave over the Mushroom Cave, as there will be limited space for fruit trees on this farm.

Level the Fishing Skill as quickly as possible to unlock Worm Bins and the Fish Smoker. These will make all the fishing less costly and more financially effective.

Invest in mining. This will shake up the gameplay loop, and provide profit from gemstones and ores that take up no space on the farm.

Utilize spaces outside of the homestead. It is possible to place bee hives and other makers around the valley. Make sure of that extra space, instead of staying exclusively on the farm.

