Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide

Romance has become a big part of the cozy game genre and Stardew Valley is no exception. If you want to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley, you will need to know where he is and what he likes, so here is his full schedule and the gifts you should give.

Among the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Stardew Valley, Sebastian is the rebellious loner who needs a bit of TLC while he juggles his complicated family life. If players are willing to put in the work, they will receive a rewarding outcome.

Sebastian’s Schedule in Stardew Valley

Characters in the game have a default schedule that they follow, as well as alternative schedules based on season, weather, and on specific days. These are the default schedule and alternative schedules for Sebastian in Stardew Valley.

Regular Schedule (Winter, Spring, & Summer)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 3:00 PM Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen 3:30 PM Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room 4:10 PM On his computer 6:30 PM Leaves home and walks to lake next to his house to smoke 7:30 PM Smoking by the lake next to his house 9:30 PM Goes back to his house

Regular Schedule (Fall)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 12:00 PM Leaves home and walks to lake next to his house 2:00 PM Goes to the part of the lake outside the mines entrance 3:00 PM Leaves the mines entrance and heads to the other side of the lake 3:30 PM Is smoking at the edge of the lake close to the bridge 4:00 PM Returns home to his kitchen 5:30 PM Leaves his kitchen 6:00 PM On his computer 9:30 PM Leaves his computer and goes to bed

Thursday (after unlocking railroad)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 2:00 PM Leaves home to go smoke by train station 3:00 PM Smoking by the train station 6:20 PM Standing east of train station, by tunnel 8:10 PM Standing west of train station, by tunnel 9:30 PM Heads home 10:20 PM Arrives home

Friday

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 3:00 PM Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon 5:20 PM In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam 9:10 PM Heads home 11:10 PM Arrives home

Saturday

Time Location 9:00 AM Leaves house to go to Sam’s house 11:30 AM In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam 12:30 PM Follows Sam to his room 1:00 PM In Sam’s room 6:00 PM Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river 6:20 PM Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him 7:30 PM Going home from in front of Sam’s house 9:40 PM Arrives home

Rainy Day (option 1)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and leaves house to go to the beach 1:30 PM Standing at the end of the long pier furthest west of the fish shop 5:00 PM Leaves the pier to go home 7:40 PM Arrives home and goes to bed

Rainy Day (option 2)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 3:00 PM Leaving house to go to the Saloon 5:20 PM At the Saloon, standing by red sofa in arcade 9:10 PM Heads home 11:10 PM Arrives home

11th (less than 6 hearts with Sebastian) & 15th (any hearts)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:00 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 12:00 PM In his room, standing by couch 5:30 PM Leaving his room to go to the kitchen 6:30 PM On his computer 9:30 PM Goes to bed

11th & 25th (6+ hearts with Sebastian)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his bed 10:30 AM Gets out of bed and moves to his computer 3:00 PM Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen 3:30 PM Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room 4:10 PM On his computer 6:30 PM Leaves home and walks to lake next to his house to smoke 7:30 PM Smoking by the lake next to his house 9:30 PM Goes back to his house

Time Location All Day In his room

Summer 4 (Summer)

Time Location 9:00 AM In his room, by bookcase 10:00 AM Leaving house to go to the clinic 11:50 AM In the clinic’s waiting room 1:40 PM In the clinic’s examination room 4:00 PM Heads home 6:00 PM Arrives at his room and goes to bed

Winter 16 (Winter)

Timer Location 10:00 AM Wakes up and goes to his computer 3:00 PM Leaves room and goes to kitchen 3:40 PM Goes back to room and returns to his computer 5:00 PM Leaves his home to attend Night Market 11:30 PM Leaves Night Market to return home

Sebastian Gifts in Stardew Valley

Players can give Sebastian two gifts per week and an extra gift on his birthday. Giving gifts will raise or lower his friendship depending on the gift. Giving gifts on his birthday will have an 8x effect and give players a unique dialogue. Players will get a different set of dialogue based on the level of gift they give Sebastian.

Gifts Sebastian Loves in Stardew Valley

Name Source Ingredients Frozen Tear Minerals – The Mines N/A Obsidian Magma Geode

Omni Geode N/A Pumpkin Soup Cooking 1x Pumpkin

1x Milk Sashimi Cooking 1x any fish Void Egg Void Chicken N/A

Gifts Sebastian Likes in Stardew Valley

Name Source Flounder Fishing Quartz Foraging – The Mines

Gifts Sebastian Dislikes in Stardew Valley

Name Source Chanterelle Foraging – Fall Common Mushroom Foraging – Fall Daffodil Foraging – Spring Dandelion Foraging – Spring Ginger Foraging – Ginger Island Hazelnut Foraging – Fall Holly Foraging – Winter Leek Foraging – Spring Magma Cap Foraging – Volcano Dungeon Morel Foraging – Spring Purple Mushroom Foraging – The Mines Salmonberry Foraging – Spring Snow Yam Foraging – Winter Wild Horseradish Foraging – Spring Winter Root Foraging – Winter

Gifts Sebastian Hates in Stardew Valley

Name Source Ingredients Clay Tilling N/A Complete Breakfast Cooking 1x Fried Egg

1x Milk

1x Hashbrowns

1x Pancakes Farmer’s Lunch Cooking 1x Omelet

1x Parsnip Omelet Cooking 1x Egg

1x Milk Pina Colada The Beach Resort on Ginger Island N/A Raisins Artisan Goods 5x Grape

