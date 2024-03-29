Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide

Romance has become a big part of the cozy game genre and Stardew Valley is no exception. If you want to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley, you will need to know where he is and what he likes, so here is his full schedule and the gifts you should give.
Among the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Stardew Valley, Sebastian is the rebellious loner who needs a bit of TLC while he juggles his complicated family life. If players are willing to put in the work, they will receive a rewarding outcome.
Sebastian’s Schedule in Stardew Valley
Characters in the game have a default schedule that they follow, as well as alternative schedules based on season, weather, and on specific days. These are the default schedule and alternative schedules for Sebastian in Stardew Valley.
Regular Schedule (Winter, Spring, & Summer)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PM
Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen
3:30 PM
Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room
4:10 PM
On his computer
6:30 PM
Leaves home and walks to lake next to his house to smoke
7:30 PM
Smoking by the lake next to his house
9:30 PM
Goes back to his house
Regular Schedule (Fall)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
12:00 PM
Leaves home and walks to lake next to his house
2:00 PM
Goes to the part of the lake outside the mines entrance
3:00 PM
Leaves the mines entrance and heads to the other side of the lake
3:30 PM
Is smoking at the edge of the lake close to the bridge
4:00 PM
Returns home to his kitchen
5:30 PM
Leaves his kitchen
6:00 PM
On his computer
9:30 PM
Leaves his computer and goes to bed
Thursday (after unlocking railroad)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
2:00 PM
Leaves home to go smoke by train station
3:00 PM
Smoking by the train station
6:20 PM
Standing east of train station, by tunnel
8:10 PM
Standing west of train station, by tunnel
9:30 PM
Heads home
10:20 PM
Arrives home
Friday
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PM
Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon
5:20 PM
In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam
9:10 PM
Heads home
11:10 PM
Arrives home
Saturday
Time
Location
9:00 AM
Leaves house to go to Sam’s house
11:30 AM
In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
12:30 PM
Follows Sam to his room
1:00 PM
In Sam’s room
6:00 PM
Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river
6:20 PM
Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him
7:30 PM
Going home from in front of Sam’s house
9:40 PM
Arrives home
Rainy Day (option 1)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and leaves house to go to the beach
1:30 PM
Standing at the end of the long pier furthest west of the fish shop
5:00 PM
Leaves the pier to go home
7:40 PM
Arrives home and goes to bed
Rainy Day (option 2)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PM
Leaving house to go to the Saloon
5:20 PM
At the Saloon, standing by red sofa in arcade
9:10 PM
Heads home
11:10 PM
Arrives home
11th (less than 6 hearts with Sebastian) & 15th (any hearts)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:00 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
12:00 PM
In his room, standing by couch
5:30 PM
Leaving his room to go to the kitchen
6:30 PM
On his computer
9:30 PM
Goes to bed
11th & 25th (6+ hearts with Sebastian)
Time
Location
9:00 AM
In his bed
10:30 AM
Gets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PM
Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen
3:30 PM
Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room
4:10 PM
On his computer
6:30 PM
Leaves home and walks to lake next to his house to smoke
Players can give Sebastian two gifts per week and an extra gift on his birthday. Giving gifts will raise or lower his friendship depending on the gift. Giving gifts on his birthday will have an 8x effect and give players a unique dialogue. Players will get a different set of dialogue based on the level of gift they give Sebastian.
