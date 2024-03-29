Category:
Guides
Video Games

Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide

Jordan Althoff
Published: Mar 28, 2024 08:10 pm
Romance has become a big part of the cozy game genre and Stardew Valley is no exception. If you want to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley, you will need to know where he is and what he likes, so here is his full schedule and the gifts you should give.

Among the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Stardew Valley, Sebastian is the rebellious loner who needs a bit of TLC while he juggles his complicated family life. If players are willing to put in the work, they will receive a rewarding outcome.

Sebastian’s Schedule in Stardew Valley

Characters in the game have a default schedule that they follow, as well as alternative schedules based on season, weather, and on specific days. These are the default schedule and alternative schedules for Sebastian in Stardew Valley.

Regular Schedule (Winter, Spring, & Summer)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PMLeaves his computer and goes to the kitchen
3:30 PMLeaves the kitchen to go back to his room
4:10 PMOn his computer
6:30 PMLeaves home and walks to lake next to his house to smoke
7:30 PMSmoking by the lake next to his house
9:30 PMGoes back to his house

Regular Schedule (Fall)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
12:00 PMLeaves home and walks to lake next to his house
2:00 PMGoes to the part of the lake outside the mines entrance
3:00 PMLeaves the mines entrance and heads to the other side of the lake
3:30 PMIs smoking at the edge of the lake close to the bridge
4:00 PMReturns home to his kitchen
5:30 PMLeaves his kitchen
6:00 PMOn his computer
9:30 PMLeaves his computer and goes to bed

Thursday (after unlocking railroad)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
2:00 PMLeaves home to go smoke by train station
3:00 PMSmoking by the train station
6:20 PMStanding east of train station, by tunnel
8:10 PMStanding west of train station, by tunnel
9:30 PMHeads home
10:20 PMArrives home

Friday

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PMLeaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon
5:20 PMIn the Saloon, playing pool with Sam
9:10 PMHeads home
11:10 PMArrives home

Saturday

TimeLocation
9:00 AMLeaves house to go to Sam’s house
11:30 AMIn front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
12:30 PMFollows Sam to his room
1:00 PMIn Sam’s room
6:00 PMLeaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river
6:20 PMSmoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him
7:30 PMGoing home from in front of Sam’s house
9:40 PMArrives home

Rainy Day (option 1)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and leaves house to go to the beach
1:30 PMStanding at the end of the long pier furthest west of the fish shop
5:00 PMLeaves the pier to go home
7:40 PMArrives home and goes to bed

Rainy Day (option 2)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PMLeaving house to go to the Saloon
5:20 PMAt the Saloon, standing by red sofa in arcade
9:10 PMHeads home
11:10 PMArrives home

11th (less than 6 hearts with Sebastian) & 15th (any hearts)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:00 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
12:00 PMIn his room, standing by couch
5:30 PMLeaving his room to go to the kitchen
6:30 PMOn his computer
9:30 PMGoes to bed

11th & 25th (6+ hearts with Sebastian)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his bed
10:30 AMGets out of bed and moves to his computer
3:00 PMLeaves his computer and goes to the kitchen
3:30 PMLeaves the kitchen to go back to his room
4:10 PMOn his computer
6:30 PMLeaves home and walks to lake next to his house to smoke
7:30 PMSmoking by the lake next to his house
9:30 PMGoes back to his house

Green Rain (Summer)

TimeLocation
All DayIn his room

Summer 4 (Summer)

TimeLocation
9:00 AMIn his room, by bookcase
10:00 AMLeaving house to go to the clinic
11:50 AMIn the clinic’s waiting room
1:40 PMIn the clinic’s examination room
4:00 PMHeads home
6:00 PMArrives at his room and goes to bed

Winter 16 (Winter)

TimerLocation
10:00 AMWakes up and goes to his computer
3:00 PMLeaves room and goes to kitchen
3:40 PMGoes back to room and returns to his computer
5:00 PMLeaves his home to attend Night Market
11:30 PMLeaves Night Market to return home

Sebastian Gifts in Stardew Valley

Players can give Sebastian two gifts per week and an extra gift on his birthday. Giving gifts will raise or lower his friendship depending on the gift. Giving gifts on his birthday will have an 8x effect and give players a unique dialogue. Players will get a different set of dialogue based on the level of gift they give Sebastian.

Gifts Sebastian Loves in Stardew Valley

NameSourceIngredients
stardew valley frozen tearFrozen TearMinerals – The MinesN/A
stardew valley obsidianObsidianMagma Geode
Omni Geode		N/A
stardew valley pumpkin soupPumpkin SoupCooking1x Pumpkin
1x Milk
stardew valley sashimiSashimiCooking1x any fish
stardew valley void eggVoid EggVoid ChickenN/A

Gifts Sebastian Likes in Stardew Valley

NameSource
stardew valley flounderFlounderFishing
stardew valley quartzQuartzForaging – The Mines

Gifts Sebastian Dislikes in Stardew Valley

NameSource
stardew valley chanterelleChanterelleForaging – Fall
stardew valley common mushroomCommon MushroomForaging – Fall
stardew valley daffodilDaffodilForaging – Spring
stardew valley dandelionDandelionForaging – Spring
stardew valley gingerGingerForaging – Ginger Island
stardew valley hazelnutHazelnutForaging – Fall
stardew valley hollyHollyForaging – Winter
stardew valley leekLeekForaging – Spring
stardew valley magma capMagma CapForaging – Volcano Dungeon
stardew valley morelMorelForaging – Spring
stardew valley purple mushroomPurple MushroomForaging – The Mines
stardew valley salmonberrySalmonberryForaging – Spring
stardew valley snow yamSnow YamForaging – Winter
stardew valley wild horseradishWild HorseradishForaging – Spring
stardew valley winter rootWinter RootForaging – Winter

Gifts Sebastian Hates in Stardew Valley

NameSourceIngredients
stardew valley clayClayTillingN/A
stardew valley complete breakfastComplete BreakfastCooking1x Fried Egg
1x Milk
1x Hashbrowns
1x Pancakes
stardew valley farmers lunchFarmer’s LunchCooking1x Omelet
1x Parsnip
stardew valley omleteOmeletCooking1x Egg
1x Milk
stardew valley pina coladaPina ColadaThe Beach Resort on Ginger IslandN/A
stardew valley raisinsRaisinsArtisan Goods5x Grape

Stardew Valley
