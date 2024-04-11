Category:
Stardew Valley Wilderness Farm Map – Starting Perks, Resources & Best Layouts

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 10, 2024 10:06 pm
Picking the right farm layout in Stardew Valley is critical when setting up a game. Depending on the farm chosen, different resources will be available at an earlier point in the game. However, the Wilderness map comes with the most risk.

Following the 1.6 Update and the addition of the Meadowlands layout, Stardew Valley offers players eight different starting maps to choose from. Each map is geared for different aspects of the game, including livestock farming, fishing, agriculture, and even mining. However, the Wilderness Farm is designed to challenge fans of combat, and this can make this layout particularly challenging.

Table of contents

Full Wilderness Map in Stardew Valley

Wilderness_Farm Stardew Valley
Image via Stardew Valley

This map doesn’t come with any fun starting perks, but monsters will spawn in the area at night. The map features one large point and a body of water that vanishes off the map, as well as 2131 tiles capable of growing crops.

All Wilderness Farm Map Pros

  • Early access to Monster drops
  • Decent farming space for crops
  • Increased number of Wilderness Golems which have a small chance of dropping Diamond
  • Excellent challenge rating for seasoned players
  • Good for players who like to build
  • Adds a level of urgency to gameplay

All Wilderness Farm Map Cons

  • Lacks starting bonuses of other layouts
  • Very poor fishing
  • Limited space for raising animals due to the pond placement
  • Higher difficulty in the early game
  • Removes some of the “cozy” vibe
  • Lacks natural forage areas

When to Pick The Wilderness Farm in Stardew Valley

The Wilderness Farm is a great option for Stardew Valley players looking to tackle the game from a new angle. Much like taking the Joja route after finishing the Community Center bundle multiple times, this is a great map for fans looking to take a fresh journey in the game. It is also great to play with friends, as players can team up and work together to fight off the things that go bump in the night.

Tips For The Wilderness Farm in Stardew Valley

For those brave enough to take the challenge, we have a few tips for tackling the Wilderness farm layout in Stardew Valley. Below are our recommendations for conquering the spooky things that take over the farm at night.

  • Focus on crops over animals when playing the Wilderness farm
  • Upgrade weapons as soon as possible by working through the mines
  • Consider playing with friends on a multiplayer server
  • Keep plenty of food on hand to prevent knock-outs, especially in the first few seasons of a save.
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].