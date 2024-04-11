Stardew Valley Wilderness Farm Map – Starting Perks, Resources & Best Layouts

Picking the right farm layout in Stardew Valley is critical when setting up a game. Depending on the farm chosen, different resources will be available at an earlier point in the game. However, the Wilderness map comes with the most risk.

Following the 1.6 Update and the addition of the Meadowlands layout, Stardew Valley offers players eight different starting maps to choose from. Each map is geared for different aspects of the game, including livestock farming, fishing, agriculture, and even mining. However, the Wilderness Farm is designed to challenge fans of combat, and this can make this layout particularly challenging.

Full Wilderness Map in Stardew Valley

This map doesn’t come with any fun starting perks, but monsters will spawn in the area at night. The map features one large point and a body of water that vanishes off the map, as well as 2131 tiles capable of growing crops.

All Wilderness Farm Map Pros

Early access to Monster drops

Decent farming space for crops

Increased number of Wilderness Golems which have a small chance of dropping Diamond

Excellent challenge rating for seasoned players

Good for players who like to build

Adds a level of urgency to gameplay

All Wilderness Farm Map Cons

Lacks starting bonuses of other layouts

Very poor fishing

Limited space for raising animals due to the pond placement

Higher difficulty in the early game

Removes some of the “cozy” vibe

Lacks natural forage areas

When to Pick The Wilderness Farm in Stardew Valley

The Wilderness Farm is a great option for Stardew Valley players looking to tackle the game from a new angle. Much like taking the Joja route after finishing the Community Center bundle multiple times, this is a great map for fans looking to take a fresh journey in the game. It is also great to play with friends, as players can team up and work together to fight off the things that go bump in the night.

Tips For The Wilderness Farm in Stardew Valley

For those brave enough to take the challenge, we have a few tips for tackling the Wilderness farm layout in Stardew Valley. Below are our recommendations for conquering the spooky things that take over the farm at night.

Focus on crops over animals when playing the Wilderness farm

Upgrade weapons as soon as possible by working through the mines

Consider playing with friends on a multiplayer server

Keep plenty of food on hand to prevent knock-outs, especially in the first few seasons of a save.

