Starfield Already Has Fewer Bugs Than Any Other Bethesda Game at Launch, Claims Xbox Exec

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty says Starfield would ship with fewer bugs than other Bethesda games even if it shipped today.

Bethesda Game Studios is known for its huge, buggy RPGs, but Starfield bugs won’t be as big of an issue, according to Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty. In fact, during a recent chat with Giant Bomb, the Microsoft executive went as far as to say that Starfield would have the fewest bugs of any Bethesda game ever even if it shipped today.

“We have an awful lot of people internally playing (Starfield),” Booty said. “I would just say, working with Todd (Howard) and the team, I see bug counts, and by the numbers, if it shipped today, this would have the fewest bugs of any game from Bethesda that it has ever shipped.”

It’s quite the claim, especially considering the Elder Scrolls and Fallout studio’s track record when it comes to its infamously unpolished video games. Booty says that he’s excited to see how the community builds upon Starfield post-launch, too, saying that its true potential will be reached over time. It’s one of the most important Xbox Game Studios launches ever, and it sounds like the developers have put in the work to ensure that it goes off without a hitch.

Xbox head Phil Spencer also shared information about the effort that the company has put in to guarantee Bethesda delivers: “We have every QA person in our entire company playing Starfield right now, looking at bug counts, looking at quality, and where we are. The nice thing about what we showed (at the Xbox Games Showcase), from my perspective, was that was the game. We’ve been playing the game for quite a while, and that is the game.”

Xbox has been busy trying to make Starfield live up to its astronomically high expectations since announcing plans to purchase Bethesda back in 2021. So, while a relatively polished Bethesda Game Studios project might seem unlikely, it’s worth mentioning that few things are as important to Xbox as Starfield. The beginning of the relevant conversation has been cued up in the video below.

Michael Cripe
