Starfield Mod Lets You Get Out of Your Ship and Walk on Asteroids

If you’re been feeling cooped up in your ship in Starfield, a modder has figured out a way to let you do a space walk in the Bethesda Game Studios title.

On Reddit, user WeirdConcern4666 shared a video of him having his character in Starfield jet pack through space. According to the poster, the instructions are actually quite simple. While in the cockpit — but not while controlling the ship — enter the console commands player.setpos x 10 and setgravityscale 0 at the same time. When you’re ready to return to your ship, teleport back to your ship and then use setgravityscale 1. For those unsure about messing around with the console, a shortcut mod was uploaded to Nexus Mods.

Although Starfield has only been out for a short time as of this article’s writing, modders have been hard at work on the game. Among other things, Starfield modders fixed the game’s often frustrating and critiqued user interface, making it decidedly easier to navigate. Those aren’t the only fixes, and a bevy of different changes and modifications, both to make playing the game easier and just straight-up patches, have been released through sites such as Nexus Mods. Overall, the community has really come out to make Starfield even more the game that players have wanted it to be, which is great to see.

I myself have found Starfield‘s space area to be a bit lackluster, and I’m very interested in what modders can do with the place where no one can hear you scream. There’s a lot of potential, and it’s kind of a shame that Bethesda just left the area between worlds as, well, a lot of empty space. At least now you can walk on an asteroid.

Starfield is currently available on PC and Xbox Series X/S. There’s no clear indication at this time when, or if, the title will arrive on Sony consoles.