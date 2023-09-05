Starfield Modders Have Fixed the Game’s Frustrating UI

Starfield hasn’t even seen a full release yet, and modders have already found a way to fix its clunky UI.

A fix for Bethesda Game Studios’ not-so-great inventory system arrived on Nexus Mods today in the form of a mod called StarUI Inventory. As you can see in the screenshots below, the mod, which was promptly shared on X by user Synth Potato, shows players everything they could ever want to know about their weapons, resources, and aid materials. Although console players are still without mod support, this should make it much easier for PC players to navigate through Starfield’s UI.

Much of this information can be accessed in the base version of the Starfield UI, but the mod streamlines everything so that you don’t have to jump through hoops to find it all. Better yet, as described on the StarUI Nexus Mods page, the mod grants players the freedom to mass transfer entire categories and change the font size, and it even includes an option to skip all the way back to gameplay instead of the character screen. StarUI also supports a variety of language options. Creator m8r98a4f2 says that StarUI shouldn’t interfere with any other mods, so feel free to install it and cut your Starfield menu time in half.

Let’s face it: We all knew Starfield would be a good game made better when Bethesda fans finally got their hands on it. In addition to quality-of-life mods like StarUI, users have also added support for things like Nvidia DLSS. The ocean of already available Starfield mods will only increase in size once the game sees its full release on PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass on September 6, 2023. When the floodgates finally open, you can be sure to keep checking in with us for updates.