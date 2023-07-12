NewsVideo Games

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle Is a Chaotic New Title from Konami

Get ready to turn the beat around.
Co-op rhythm puzzle game Super Crazy Rhythm Castle has been officially announced by publisher Konami and developer Second Impact Games.

Slowly but surely, Konami is trying to get back into the good graces of gamers. It announced a Silent Hill 2 remake with Bloober Team. Also, it revealed a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 called Metal Gear Solid Delta, without Kojima’s involvement. Now, the corporation is teaming up with developer Second Impact Games to create Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, which is a mix of co-op, rhythm, and puzzles. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

The gameplay looks fun, but only if you have a group of up to three friends who have rhythm gaming experience. Some of the challenges you will face involve throwing beans to complete a summoning ritual, destroying an eggplant DJ, and covering meat people in gravy. Truly psychotic.

There will be over 30 tracks to tap along to, including genres like earworm rock, hip hop, and dubstep. Each player can utilize their own difficulty setting as well, with three-button or four-button modes available. Perfect for accessibility.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle will be available to preorder soon, both digitally and physically. Hopefully, my years of playing Rock Band will prove to be advantageous to mastering this game.

