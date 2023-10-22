Super Mario Bros. Wonder Voice Cast & Actors

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first “new” Mario game where Mario is voiced by someone other than Charles Martinet. So if you’re wondering who voices Mario, along with the rest of the game’s characters, Here are all Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s voice cast and actors.

Here’s the Voice Actors & Cast for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Man, Super Mario Man, does whatever a.. no, wait, wrong game. But just who is Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Charles Martinet has recently retired from the role, becoming a “Mario ambassador,” so it’s not him.

Prior to the game’s release there was plenty of speculation, and the odd leak. It was suggested that Mick Wingert was the new Mario but it’s Kevin Afghani who’s taken up the role. Afghani has also lent his voice to Genshin Impact as well a couple of animation series.

Samantha Kelly returns as Princess Peach, having voiced her in other games including the Mario/Rabbid crossover games. Kenny James, who plays Bowser, has also been the scaly menace in several Mario titles, Super Mario Odyssey included. And while Mick Wingert wasn’t Mario he does voice the Talking Flowers.

Here’s the main voice cast in full:

Mario – Kevin Afghani

Kevin Afghani Princess Daisy – Giselle Fernandez

Giselle Fernandez Princess Peach, Toad, Toadette, Captain Toad – Samantha Kelly

– Samantha Kelly Bowser – Kenny James

– Kenny James Talking Flowers – Mick Wingert

– Mick Wingert Poplins – Christine Marie Cabanos

– Christine Marie Cabanos Caety Sagoian – Bowser Jr.

– Bowser Jr. Nabbit – Dawn M. Bennett

Many of these voice actors have played the same role in previous games. There are also several other voice actors credited and while Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s credit sequence doesn’t specify their roles, Nintendo news site Nintendo Supply has filled in the gaps.

Each of the remaining actors voice the Talking Flower in a different language, as follows.

Luis Barros (Portugese)

Naykoon Choi (Korean)

Jérémy Prévost (French)

Ewout Eggink (Dutch)

Jan Uplegger (German)

Rafa Parra (Spanish)

Ma Bo Qiang (Chinese)

Junji Kitajima (Japanese)

Anton Kobylko (Russian)

Leandro Hainis (Brazilian Portugese)

Alan Fernando Velaquez (Latin American Spanish)

Paolo De Santis (Italian)

That’s all the Super Mario Bros. Wonder cast. And if you want to mute the Talking Flowers entirely (sorry, Mick and friends), here’s how.