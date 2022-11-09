During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Bandai Namco announced Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Nintendo Switch (and then for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam), saying it would arrive in early 2023. Today, Bandai Namco has gotten more specific, dropping a new trailer for Tales of Symphonia Remastered that pegs the release date at February 17, 2023. It won’t be long before you’re replaying the RPG that originally released on GameCube in 2004.

A special physical “Chosen Edition” of the game is available to preorder for $49.99, which includes the base game, a metal case, art prints, and stickers. Bandai Namco has further offered a Q&A to answer basic questions about the upcoming release. In terms of enhancements, Tales of Symphonia Remastered will have “sharper and crisper in-game visuals,” enhanced character models and environments, the ability to skip cutscenes, more save screen information, and improved controls for “navigating the Elemental Cargo ship so players can easily travel the seas.”

No new story content will be included, but all the “party costumes, Compound Unison Attacks, and Mystic Artes previously only available in the Japan-only PS2 port” of Tales of Symphonia Chronicles will be included. The original English voice actors (and Japanese voice acting option) are returning as well. The game will be locked in at 30 FPS on all platforms though, which is odd.

Let us know if the Tales of Symphonia Remastered release date trailer gets you hyped or if you just really, really hate a locked 30 FPS.