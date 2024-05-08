Tales of the Jedi: Where Every Episode Fits On the Star Wars Timeline

Star Wars‘ chronology is notoriously dense – and animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi makes things even more complicated. So, to help you keep track of it all, here’s how Tales of the Jedi‘s six episodes fit on the Star Wars timeline.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’s Timeline, Explained

Each Tales of the Jedi installment takes place at a different point on the Star Wars timeline, which makes sense, given it’s an anthology series. None of the show’s episodes explicitly state their respective in-universe dates, however. What’s more, Episode 6, “Resolve,” includes an unspecified time jump that could amount to as many as 13 years! So, what we’re saying here is that dating Tales of the Jedi‘s six entries is a bit of a challenge. For the most part, the best we can do is narrow it down to a specific date range. That said, we can confidently state the exact date of two episodes.

Caveats aside, here’s how Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi‘s timeline breaks down:

Episode 1, “Life and Death” – 36-35 BBY

Episode 2, “Justice” – Between 68 BBY and 58 BBY

Episode 3, “Choices” – Between 50 BBY and 42 BBY

Episode 4, “The Sith Lord” – 32 BBY

Episode 5, “Practice Makes Perfect” – Between 21 BBY and 20 BBY (main narrative); 19 BBY (epilogue)

Episode 6, “Resolve” – 19 BBY (prologue); Between 18 BBY and 5 BBY (main narrative)

Every Tales of the Jedi Episode’s Position On the Star Wars Timeline

What about the wider Star Wars timeline – how does Tales of the Jedi factor into that? It all shakes out as follows:

25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi

500-100 BBY – The High Republic

232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

132 BBY – The Acolyte

Between 68 BBY and 58 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 2

Between 50 BBY and 42 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 3

36-35 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 1

32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

32 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 4

23 BBY – Andor Season 1 (flashbacks)

Between 21 BBY and 20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5

22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7

20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 1

19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 (epilogue)

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (prologue)

19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3

Between 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 5

Between 18 BBY and 5 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (main narrative)

14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story

9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi

9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Between 9 BBY and 2 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2

Between 9 BBY and 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 6

5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-5

5-0 BBY – Andor Seasons 1-2 (main narrative)

0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: A New Hope

3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Between 5 ABY and 9 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 3

9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2

9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett

11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3

11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1

34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

50 ABY – New Jedi Order

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire are currently streaming on Disney+.

