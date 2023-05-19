Tears of the Kingdom Patch Fixes a Game-Stopping Bug

Speaking purely anecdotally, it seem the majority of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players haven’t seen any bugs or glitches, which is pretty freakin’ extraordinary for a game that has literally as many moving pieces as this one. It’s evidence that Nintendo makes sure its games are actually finished before releasing them (*attaches an anvil to Nintendo Switch Sports and dumps it into the ocean*). Nonetheless, bugs and glitches do exist in the game, somewhere, and Nintendo has released a patch for Tears of the Kingdom that fixes a game-stopping main quest bug for “The Closed Door.”

Tears of the Kingdom Patch Ver. 1.1.1 Fixes The Closed Door

The patch notes are pretty short on this update, so you can just read them all through the magic of Copy and Paste below:

General Updates

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest. If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Personally, I have not reached “The Closed Door” yet, and in fact, I’ve barely touched the main story at all yet. I do have two whole stamina wheels though, which I just used to tame a gigantic white stallion that I named “Cheonsa,” the Korean word for angel. I have no idea what’s going on in the story of Tears of the Kingdom, but I’m having a great time creating my own story. What about you?

