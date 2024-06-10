That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has had a stellar season so far, so we all want to know when Season 3, Episode 11, will be released. After all, we need our next fix of dear Rimuru and his overpowered friends.

Recommended Videos

When Will That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 11 Release?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 11, will be released on June 14th at 8:30 AM for those in Pacific Time and 11:30 AM for those in Eastern Time. For anyone outside of those time zones, please consult Google to see how long your time zone has to suffer until the next episode hits, and we can all get our weekly dose of the surprisingly wholesome slime isekai. It should make for a pretty interesting episode, too.

Related: Pokemon Horizons Episode 54 Release Date Confirmed

What Is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 About?

This season has been a lot less action and a lot more politicking, but that was flipped on over the last two episodes, seemingly coming to a close in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 10. The episode kicks off with Hinata bleeding out on the floor, completely unhelped by Rimuru’s healing potions because of her special abilities. It’s not long before the Seven Days Clergy, a group of old dudes using religion for nefarious means, which definitely isn’t something that would happen in the real world, appear and make it clear that they’re really rather evil.

Thankfully, Luminus Valentine, who we all know is a vampire and a Demon Lord, along with being the god of Luminism, comes through a magical door and kicks off. She takes out the three clergy members in an instant using holy magic, which leaves Rimuru a little perplexed, but hey, magic? While all of this is happening, Diablo shows off just how overly powerful he is, and not only protects the reporters in the area from the Clergy but then seemingly turns them all into a gem.

Diablo also uses this as a chance to intimidate the new King of Falmuth into announcing Youm as his successor, thereby closing out that particular scheme. The episode then wraps up with Luminus reviving Hinata, bullying Veldora, and then chilling out in Tempest. The next evil is likely to be the Merchant group that has been acting in the shadows, possibly corrupting the Seven Days Clergy as well, but we’ll have to see what happens this week to find out one way or the other.

And that’s the confirmed release date for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 11.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy