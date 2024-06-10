Pokemon Horizons Episode 54 Release Date Confirmed

Ash Ketchum’s story may be over, but there are more adventures happening in the Pokemon world. The franchise’s latest anime, Pokemon Horizons, is currently airing, but it can be hard to figure out when to expect the next episode. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Pokemon Horizons Episode 54.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Episode 53 of Pokemon Horizons arrived on June 7, 2024, and since the show currently boasts a weekly schedule, Episode 54 will drop on June 14. It won’t drop at the same time everywhere, though, so here’s when it will come out in different time zones:

5:55 AM EST

4:55 AM CST

2:55 AM PST

6:55 PM JST

Where to Watch Pokemon Horizons

The latest episode of Pokemon Horizons will air in Japan on June 14, but it probably won’t arrive in the United States for a long time. Netflix currently holds the streaming rights for the anime in the US. However, fans eager to binge the series will notice that a large chunk of the show is missing from the platform when they go to check.

The first two parts of Pokemon Horizons, which consist of 23 episodes, are currently available to stream. However, it’s unclear when the rest will arrive, meaning there’s no legal way for Americans to watch the show the moment that it drops a new episode. That’s not what anyone wants to hear, but at least there’s time to dive into older episodes of the original anime and learn how Ash became a Pokemon Master before the next part of Pokemon Horizons comes to Netflix.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Pokemon Horizons Episode 54.

The first two parts of Pokemon Horizons are streaming now on Netflix.

