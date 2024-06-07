Niantic Offers Bizarre Marriage Proposal Package to Pokemon GO Fest Attendees

Enough Pokemon fans have proposed with some variation of “I choose you!” over the years to make Pokemon-themed proposals a genre all their own. Now, Niantic hopes to get in on the potential internet virality by offering fans some perks if they propose at an upcoming Pokemon GO Fest event.

Get Engaged at GO Fest for Some Shiny Special Perks

In a strange twist of events, the @nianticlabs account shared an Instagram post encouraging trainers to reserve a “exciting proposal experience” at GO Fest New York or GO Fest Madrid:

These limited engagement packages will offer trainers a few free perks if they choose to pop the question at an upcoming GO Fest 2024. The proposal packages will include:

A dedicated photographer

Special event access at GO Fest 2024

A gift to “make your heart flutter”

While fans might expect Niantic to price this package at a pretty penny, it is a “free add-on experience limited to a small number of trainers.” In order to partake, you will need to already have a ticket to the GO Fest in question. The additional engagement package perks are free – so long as Niantic can verify that you are indeed registered to attend the event.

Some Pokemon GO enthusiasts are excitedly sharing the news with friends who just might fit the bill for taking advantage of this engagement opportunity. Others, however, suspect this is really a clever ploy to garner some positive publicity for Niantic after some bumpy updates to the game reduced already tenuous goodwill with players. As one Reddit post puts it, some consider this ” a weird way to get players back.”

Of course, there are many stories of couples brought together by a shared love of Pokemon GO, so there are undoubtedly fans with intentions of getting engaged at these upcoming events. Let’s just hope they’ll be able to enjoy some extra perks from Niantic while doing it.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

