pokemon go old man beach
Category:
Video Games
News

80-Year-Old Wood Carver Confused After Pokemon GO Player Turns His House Into Pokestop

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 03:21 pm

One of the rules of Pokestops in Pokemon GO is that they can’t be a private residence, which prevents players from turning their house into a stop. However, sometimes the rules can be bent, which is how an 80-year-old wood carver found himself the center of attention for Pokemon GO players in his area.

Recommended Videos

Wood Carving Turns Home Inot Pokemon GO Hot Spot

The incident was reported by Reddit user Luckyconroy, who reported the invalid stop on the old man’s behalf. Conroy explained how the man lives near the ocean in an area with a lot of tourists at this time of year, some of which play Pokemon GO.

“There’s a guy who lives a little up the road from me. He’s in his late 80s and retired, so he spends a lot of time making wood carvings, and he sticks them around his house,” Conroy wrote. “Someone semi-recently suggested one of these cravings (a Pelican made of palm wood) to be a Pokestop.”

Despite being on private property, the pelican was approved to be a Pokestop. Of course, without proper context and wide-angle photos, it could have come across as a piece of street art or some kind of art installation.

Someone made an old man in my neighborhoods house a pokestop and he need some help.
byu/Luckyconroy inpokemongo

Conroy explained how people have been showing up at the man’s house, some of which have entered his yard or driveway. “He doesn’t wanna ruin anyone’s fun. He just doesn’t want people standing outside his house late at night and walking in his lawn and driveway,” Luckyconroy wrote.

June is a lighter month for tourism in his area, and Conroy started seeking advice from other users before July/August.

Users in the comments suggested Conroy report the spot from in-game and walk them through the steps. Others suggested posting the story to different subreddits that specialize in taking down unwanted Pokestops. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, and Luckyconroy will report back with good news.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article FFXIV Reveals All Upcoming Dawntrail Job Actions
Dawntrail promotional concept art
Dawntrail promotional concept art
Dawntrail promotional concept art
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
FFXIV Reveals All Upcoming Dawntrail Job Actions
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Exclusive Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay to Premiere At Red Bull x Elden Ring Event
red bull elden ring
red bull elden ring
red bull elden ring
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Exclusive Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay to Premiere At Red Bull x Elden Ring Event
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What Is Patrick From 90 Day Fiance’s Job? Answered
Category: Movies and TV
Movies and TV
News
News
What Is Patrick From 90 Day Fiance’s Job? Answered
D. R. Bickham D. R. Bickham Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FFXIV Reveals All Upcoming Dawntrail Job Actions
Dawntrail promotional concept art
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
FFXIV Reveals All Upcoming Dawntrail Job Actions
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Exclusive Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay to Premiere At Red Bull x Elden Ring Event
red bull elden ring
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Exclusive Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay to Premiere At Red Bull x Elden Ring Event
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What Is Patrick From 90 Day Fiance’s Job? Answered
Category: Movies and TV
Movies and TV
News
News
What Is Patrick From 90 Day Fiance’s Job? Answered
D. R. Bickham D. R. Bickham Jun 5, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].