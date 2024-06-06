80-Year-Old Wood Carver Confused After Pokemon GO Player Turns His House Into Pokestop

One of the rules of Pokestops in Pokemon GO is that they can’t be a private residence, which prevents players from turning their house into a stop. However, sometimes the rules can be bent, which is how an 80-year-old wood carver found himself the center of attention for Pokemon GO players in his area.

Wood Carving Turns Home Inot Pokemon GO Hot Spot

The incident was reported by Reddit user Luckyconroy, who reported the invalid stop on the old man’s behalf. Conroy explained how the man lives near the ocean in an area with a lot of tourists at this time of year, some of which play Pokemon GO.

“There’s a guy who lives a little up the road from me. He’s in his late 80s and retired, so he spends a lot of time making wood carvings, and he sticks them around his house,” Conroy wrote. “Someone semi-recently suggested one of these cravings (a Pelican made of palm wood) to be a Pokestop.”

Despite being on private property, the pelican was approved to be a Pokestop. Of course, without proper context and wide-angle photos, it could have come across as a piece of street art or some kind of art installation.

Conroy explained how people have been showing up at the man’s house, some of which have entered his yard or driveway. “He doesn’t wanna ruin anyone’s fun. He just doesn’t want people standing outside his house late at night and walking in his lawn and driveway,” Luckyconroy wrote.

June is a lighter month for tourism in his area, and Conroy started seeking advice from other users before July/August.

Users in the comments suggested Conroy report the spot from in-game and walk them through the steps. Others suggested posting the story to different subreddits that specialize in taking down unwanted Pokestops. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, and Luckyconroy will report back with good news.

