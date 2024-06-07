That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is continuing its Season 3 run with episode 10 on the horizon. So you don’t miss out on all of the action, here is exactly when you can expect the episode to arrive.

When Does That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10 Come Out?

Image via Crunchyroll

Season 3 Episode 10 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will air on June 7, 2024, at 10:30 am CT. For those who have been watching as the season has aired so far this time should feel familiar as it’s the same it has been during the entire run so far.

This next episode is expected to show Rimuru and Diablo’s crew battle against the Seven Days Clergy, so you won’t want to miss this one. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Silme releases weekly via Crunchyroll so if you haven’t yet caught up to the latest episode then you can get prepared by binging the show so far on the platform.

The good news is that there is still more than half of the season to go, so fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will have a total of 24 episodes meaning it will run across two cours ending in the middle of September. If you want to stay in the loop on when each episode will release you can find out right here on The Escapist.

In the meantime while you wait for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 you can stream the first two seasons on Crunchyroll. Of course, the Spring anime season has been filled with major hits and hidden gems so you can check out some of the best recommendations to watch here.

