Whether you’re low on space for another massive download or just looking for a fun online game to play in your browser, .io games have plenty to offer. So, if you want to start to familiarize yourself with the best .io games in 2024, here’s what we recommend.

Recommended Videos

Best io Games to Play in 2024

Cookie Clicker

Image via Playsaurus

Often touted as the “original idle game,” Cookie Clicker was released as a web game in 2013 and has since been developed into many spin-offs and even a downloadable game via Steam. Its premise is ridiculously simple yet addicting – click your mouse and make some cookies. As you click, you’ll earn new helpers, unlock new cookies, and build your own cookie-making empire.

The fan community surrounding the cookie-clicking game in its original CookieClicker.io format is still going strong on sites like Reddit, earning it a spot among the best and most beloved .io games even now in 2024.

Agar.io

Screenshot by The Escapist

Another early inspiration for the .io genre is Agar.io, which has been around since 2015. Players step into the role of a single cell, competing with other players’ cells to grow larger and avoid being eaten. As you play, you’ll see other players’ cells crawl across the screen, and you better watch out, or else they’ll end your game.

It’s simple, straightforward, and therefore easily addictive. The competitive element keeps players hooked on trying to grow their cell to be the most powerful of them all. Many later .io games take their inspiration from this combination of fast-paced clicking goodness and multiplayer madness, but many fans like to stick with the original.

Slither.io

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re yearning to go back to the days of playing Snake on your Nokia, Slither.io will likely be the io game for you. Inspired by Snake, Slither.io brings a multiplayer twist to the concept along with updated graphics to make your slithery worm feel more worm-like.

As a little colorful worm, you’ll navigate the massive map and eat glowing pellets to grow larger – all while trying to avoid running into other players on the map. This easy and familiar game remains popular with players as a glow-up of a beloved classic title.

Flappy Royale

Screenshot by Bonus Action

As the name implies, the popular .io game Flappy Royale takes its inspiration from the beloved former app Flappy Bird, which is sadly no more. Like its inspiration, the game is available as an app, but you can also play the web demo online at FlappyRoyale.io.

Flappy Royale gives flapping around as a bird a battle royale twist. You choose your character and click to flap your way through the obstacle course of pipes, with the goal of reaching the end of the course or at least getting further than the other players online. It’s simple and addictive, and it features plenty of adorable pixel art characters to choose from. Thus, Flappy Royale is one of the most popular .io games you can play in 2024.

Friday Night Funkin’

Screenshot by The Escapist

The most popular .io game on the web right now is almost certainly Friday Night Funkin’. The online rhythm game is like Dance Dance Revolution for your keyboard, as you tap out those arrow keys to try and keep up with the beat. In each level, you face off against a different character, with the goal of getting a higher score.

There are many spinoffs for this massively popular .io game, but you can find the original at FridayNightFunkin.io to test out your keyboard rhythm skills.

Related: The Best Pokemon Rom Hacks

What Is an io Game?

.io games get their name from the web extension .io, where these games are most often hosted. They are online, free-to-play browser games. Like Flash games before them, .io games are popular as an easy way to kill time while you’re stuck in a web browser. They also have the benefit of being hosted entirely online, freeing up space on your hard drive while still giving you something fun to do.

Many .io games rely heavily on clicking and often have a multiplayer component, though this isn’t a mandatory part of the genre. The types of games vary, from simple clicking-based games to rhythm games. If you’re looking to play a fun, easy game that can be picked up and put down with ease, .io games like the ones on this list are a great option to try.

And those are the best .io games in 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more