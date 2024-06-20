The Best Prismatic Warlock Build in Destiny 2 (Osmiomancy and Dragon’s Breath Solar and Stasis Combo)

As a Warlock main, I ran the campaign on my favorite class when The Final Shape dropped for Destiny 2. I quickly fell in love with a blend of Solar and Stasis abilities. I found this build get me a tremendous amount of crowd control, and it wasn’t until I ran the campaign on my Titan I could even really figure out how many enemies there were in missions.

The Best Element Class Exotic Build in Destiny 2

This build is about a nice balance between Solar and Stasis. You’ll be able to slow enemies, freeze them, and take advantage of quick Scorch pops to nuke bosses absolutely. There is a little bit of room to experiment with the Fragments, for anyone who wants to try something a little different from what I have presented here.

The general loop for the grenades is to drop a Turret, then drop the standard Coldsnap. Take out the enemies affected by the Coldsnap, and you should have double grenade energy back and can drop down a second turret almost straight away. Then use your powered melee and your Phoenix Dive, and you’ll be pretty much back to full charges again.

Exotic Weapons and Armor, Legendary Weapons

Armor/Weapon Strengths Exotic Armor – Osmiomancy Gloves We will be running Coldsnaps, and this will give us two charges as well as further tracking for seekers. Exotic Weapon – Dragon’s Breathe I have been having a huge amount of fun with this Solar Rocket Launcher to pile scorch on enemies, but you can switch to a different Solar, or even a Stasis weapon if you wish. Legendary Weapons – Bold Endings/ No Hesitation A Bold Endings with Headstone will feed us plenty of Darkness energy, and it does plenty of damage on its own. The No Hesitation will do the same but for Light energy. Swapping between the two regularly will keep our Transcendence high.

Super and Abilities

Ability Strengths Super – Song of Flame. Unleash your inner fire, making your equipped weapons radiant and enhancing your abilities.

Melee: Release a supercharged melee attack that launches additional projectiles.

Grenade: Create a sentient flame wisp that seeks out targets and detonates in a scorching explosion, then seeks out other nearby targets.

While Song of Flame is active, you and nearby allies regenerate abilities more quickly, are more resistant to incoming damage, and your Solar and Kinetic weapons scorch targets.



This thing does nutty damage, so don’t be afraid to break it out often during fights. Class Ability – Phoenix Dive Dive to the ground and create a burst of Solar Light that cures nearby allies. Our build will also give us a nice Solar turret with this. If you play things right, this should have a 100% uptime for the turret as you will be able to recast it over and over. Jump – Dealer’s Choice Take whatever makes you comfortable, it honestly doesn’t matter much. Melee – Incinerator Snap Snap your fingers to create a fan of burning sparks that explode and scorch targets. Grenade – Coldsnap A grenade that freezes on impact and sends another seeker to find and freeze targets.

Aspects and Fragments

Aspect/Fragment Effect Aspect #1 – Hellion Activate your class ability to summon a Solar mortar that lobs flaming projectiles at distant targets. Targets damaged by the mortar are scorched. Aspect #2 – Hold to convert your grenade into a Stasis turret that fires slowing projectiles at nearby targets. Fragment #1 – Facet of Hope While you have an elemental buff, your class ability regenerates more quickly. Fragment #2 – Facet of Courage Your Arc, Solar, and Void abilities deal increased damage to targets afflicted with Darkness debuffs. +10 Discipline Fragment #3 -Facet of Command Freezing or suppressing a target reloads your equipped weapons and increases weapon stability, aim assist, and airborne effectiveness.

Defeating frozen or suppressed targets creates a Stasis Shard or Void Breach. Fragment #4 -Facet of Ruin Increases the size and damage of the burst when you shatter a Stasis crystal or frozen target, and increases the area of effect of Solar ignitions. +10 Mobility Fragment #5 – Facet of Purpose Picking up an Orb of Power grants either Amplified, Restoration, Frost Armor, Woven Mail, or Overshield based on the damage type of your equipped Super. -10 Recovery Fragment #6 -Facet of Protection While surrounded by combatants, you are more resistant to incoming damage. While transcendent, the effect is increased. +10 Strength

Seasonal Artifact Mods

Mod Effect Overcharged Armory Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Winning Hand While using weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait, combatant precision final blows or rapidly defeating combatants cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Having several equipped weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait increases the effect of the explosion. Creeping Chill Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows. Elemental Siphon Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super. Radiant Orbs While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant. Shieldcrush While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage. Transference Gain increased grenade and melee damage while transcendent.

Weapon final blows while transcendent refund Light and Dark energy after Transcendence ends.

Armor Mods

Armor Piece Mod and Effect Helmet Solar Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder, Heavy Ammo Scout (Feel free to swap heavy scout to Special Ammo finder if you are playing alone) Arms Grenade Kickstart, Bolstering Detonation, Momentum Transfer Chest Resistances of Choice, Solar Reserves Legs Absolution, Innvervation, Elemental Charge Class Item Bomber, Outreach, Reaper

