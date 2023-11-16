The Best Way to Spend Credits in Marvel Snap

With all these Credits lying around, how are you meant to know what to do with all of them? If you’ve been wondering how to optimize spending your Credits in Marvel Snap, we’ve got you covered.

How to Spend Credits in Marvel Snap

Credits are the bread-and-butter currency of Marvel Snap. When you first begin playing, the game will dump a boatload of Credits on you, encouraging you to spend, spend, spend! The reality is that while it may initially feel like you have a vast pool of resources, the further up the Collection Level ladder you climb, the less you’ll have to work with. In that regard, how you handle your Credits (especially early on) can have a major impact on what cards you have available at any given time.

First and foremost, you should always be spending Credits on upgrading the quality of your cards. Doing so will cause your Collection Level to increase, unlocking Boosters, more Credits, and, most importantly, new cards. Given that you want to have the largest collection possible to facilitate as many decks builds as you can, unlocking and upgrading cards is essential to progressing in Marvel Snap. Therefore, you ought to squirrel away your Credits for any upgrades that may arise.

The alternative to that is the Marvel Snap shop, which allows players to upgrade certain cards at an inflated Credit cost but without the necessary Boosters. I IMPLORE you to not spend your hard-earned cash on this option. The value proposition may look appealing as a quick boost to the Collection Level, but they’re overpriced. In reality, you’ll quickly earn Boosters by playing Marvel Snap, so using the shop is both unfun and cost ineffective. Earn those upgrades the honest way! Like your grandfather and his grandfather before him!

How to Earn More Credits in Marvel Snap

The simple answer to this is to play the game! Marvel Snap includes a generous number of Daily and Weekly Missions, and by completing them you’ll quickly earn plenty of Credits to upgrade your cards. Speaking of which, upgrading your cards and boosting your Collection Level can also unlock more Credits! Certain ranks on the CL ladder award bundles of Credits to help improve even more cards, so you should always be looking to improve your stash of cards.

Daily Missions not only provide a small number of Credits, they also give you XP to advance the Season Pass. Even if you haven’t paid for the Premium version, there are plenty of “Free” levels that provide additional Credits when you reach them. If you’d rather not put in the time, you could always just spend your Gold on Credit bundles in the store, but I advise against this. Just like the Fast Upgrade option mentioned above, the return on investment isn’t favorable.

If you channel your Marvel Snap Credits into card upgrades and avoid the Fast Upgrade option, you’ll be getting the most out of the currency. Just be prepared to slow down the spending the longer you play the game. That’s when the grind begins to set in.