What to Spend Gold on in Marvel Snap

While playing Marvel Snap, it won’t take long for you to acquire a healthy amount of Gold. So what exactly should you be spending Gold on in Marvel Snap?

Best Ways to Use Gold in Marvel Snap

Unlike Credits and Boosters, the ways in which players can spend Gold initially seem far more limited in scope. Sure, it’s easy to justify dropping a few hundred Credits on a quick upgrade to one of your cards (you shouldn’t do that by the way, save your currency!) but when it comes to Gold, it just feels so much more valuable. As such, you want to make sure you get the most out of your shiny precious metal, especially since Marvel Snap doesn’t just chuck the stuff at you like it’s holding a clearance sale.

The best use for your Gold is the bundles Marvel Snap often offers in its store. You’ll need to keep an eye out for these since they’re constantly changing but when you find a good one, you should definitely jump on it. Just this past week, I was able to spend a mere 700 Gold on a bundle that included 65 Boosters for five cards in my collection. Frankly, given how expensive and time-consuming it can be to get your cards to Infinity, it’s well worth the asking price.

While bundles come and go, the one consistent thing that you should be spending your Gold on is Daily Mission refreshes. The longer you play Marvel Snap, the more you realize how easy it is to run out of Credits, especially when you’re updating your many, many cards. Dropping 120 Gold on a Daily Mission refresh may seem like a bad value proposition but you need to maintain your Credit income if you want to have any hope of advancing your Collection Level. Don’t go wild on the Refreshes, maybe just one or two a day. Just know that by completing the Weekly Challenges and progressing the Season Pass you’ll earn a good amount of Gold back, so it’s worth it in the long run.

If you’re feeling particularly bold, you could spend your Gold on the Conquest Mode, which effectively serves as Marvel Snap‘s version of a prolonged Battle Mode against a single opponent. There’s always a risk that you won’t get out what you put in but the rewards are decent enough to justify a try if you’re confident in your deck and you have a ton of Gold lying around.

The last thing you can use your Gold on is the Variants in the Marvel Snap store. I would advise you to avoid those unless there’s some fancy artwork that’s truly singing to your soul. While you may think they’ll come in handy when it comes to growing your Collection Level, they’re generally not worth the price of admission. Especially those “Super Rare” Variants that cost over 1,000 Gold.

Just stick to spending your Gold on Bundles and Daily Mission refreshes and you’ll be making the most out of the currency. And that’s the best way to spend your Gold in Marvel Snap.