The Best WWE 2K24 Community Creation CAWs

WWE 2K24’s create-a-wrestler system is brilliantly flexible, but the best thing of all is that you can download other people’s creations in seconds. To give you a head start, I’ve rounded up the best community creation CAWs from WWE 2K24.

The Best Community-Created Wrestlers in WWE 2K24

Like football players, wrestlers come and go. So, as vast as the game’s roster is, your favourite wrestler might not be in the game. Maybe they left WWE before the game came out, or maybe they work for a different wrestling federation entirely. But, thanks to the create-a-wrester system in WWE 2K24, and the fans who have stepped up with their CAWs, there are thousands upon thousands of wrestlers to choose from.

I’ve picked through the many on offer and picked out the best CAWs who should absolutely be on your roster. Some of these can be played straight away, others might require you to unlock certain in-game outfit components, but they’ll all shine in the ring.

Road Warrior Hawk (by VOSxDynasty)

Hawk, alongside fellow Road Warrior Animal (who’s also available as a CAW), definitely left their mark on the WWE and, if you ever played the WWE Wrestlefest arcade game, he’ll have kicked your ass there too. Their biker/Mad Max gimmick was as ridiculous and as entertaining as you’d hope it to be.

Alexa Bliss (by WhatsTheStatus)

Alexa Bliss cropped up in WWE 2K23, but she’s absent from this year’s game — probably she’s currently on maternity leave. But this CAW brings her back to bust heads in her usual over-the-top style.

Ric Flair (by HonchosLegends)

Unlike Bliss, Flair was absent from WWE 2K23 as well, potentially due to tensions with the WWE. But this CAW brings him back, ’80s style, so get ready to yell “Wooooo!” until your throat hurts.

Sting (by NeganTheSavior)

Last seen wresting with AEW, Sting did spend a couple of years with the WWE but it didn’t stick. I’ll always think of him as WCW’s big star and this CAW adds him, complete with crow facepaint.

Nia Jax (by BigDivaFann)

Nia Jax is back in the WWE as of September 2023, but that would have been too late for Visual Concepts to ger her in the game. Hence her absence, which this CAW fixes.

Goldust (by ImmortanSamm)

Did wrestling ever get hammier than Goldust? Absolutely, but we’ll get to that in a minute. Goldust, however, was still one of the strangest and coolest gimmicks the WWE ever hosted. And while the WWE might have let him go, with this CAW you can keep him around as long as you want.

Big Show (by JerryKid)

Currently with AEW as an announcer, Paul Wight aka Big Show was one of the WWE’s heaviest hitters, as tall as Kane who he sometimes teamed up with. He’s not actively wrestling, but this CAW lets you experience his glory days.

Big Daddy (by RexTemplar)

In the ’80s, America’s wrestlers were, more often than not, buff and in shape. In the UK we had… well, Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks. If you tuned in to wrestling on a Saturday afternoon, or turned up in person, these were our stars. So, as hilarious as it may seem, there’s a certain nostalgia factor in pitting Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks (also available as a CAW) against America’s finest.

Those, then are the best WWE 2K24 community creation CAWs. You can find these by putting their names in as your custom hashtag and doing a search. Enjoy creating your dream match!