The Boys Season 4: When Does Episode 1 Come Out?

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Boys is back – and the raunchy superhero satire’s fans will want to dive into each new installment as soon as it drops. So, read on to find out when The Boys Season 4, Episode 1, comes out!

The Boys Season 4, Episode 1, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” debuts on Thursday, June 13 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Prime Video. In keeping with Prime Video’s typical release strategy, Season 4 will have a multi-episode premiere, which means Episode 2, “Life Among the Septics,” and Episode 3, “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here,” will also be available on June 13.

What about viewers based outside the US? The Boys Season 4, Episodes 1-3, will have a simultaneous global release, which shakes out as follows:

US – 9 am PT / 12 pm ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

UK – 5 pm BST, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Europe – 6 pm CEST, Thursday, June 13, 2024

India – 9:30 pm IST, Thursday, June 13, 2024

China – 12:01 am CST, Friday, June 14, 2024

Japan – 1 am JST, Friday, June 14, 2024

Australia – 2 am AEST, Friday, June 14, 2024

New Zealand – 4 am NZST, Friday, June 14, 2024

When Do New Episodes of The Boys Season 4 Come Out?

Following its three-episode premiere, The Boys Season 4 will revert to a one-episode-per-week timetable. Here’s how Season 4’s full release schedule breaks down:

Episode 1 – Thursday, June 13, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, June 14, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 2 – Thursday, June 13, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, June 14, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 3 – Thursday, June 13, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, June 14, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 4 – Thursday, June 20, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, June 21, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 5 – Thursday, June 27, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, June 28, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 6 – Thursday, July 4, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, July 5, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 7 – Thursday, July 11, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, July 12, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 8 – Thursday, July 18, 2024 (US, UK & Europe, India); Friday, July 19, 2024 (Other regions)

The Boys Season 4 arrives on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

