Netflix has shared a new video clip and release date for season 3 (“Part 3”) of The Cuphead Show!, which will arrive on November 18, 2022. The fresh season 3 clip shows Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice meeting with Porkrind to get fitted with some disguises. It’s more cartoon slapstick humor from the Netflix show based on Studio MDHR’s animated platforming video game, and it’s certainly welcome. It isn’t yet clear how many episodes will arrive in Part 3. However, Parts 1 and 2 featured 12 and 13 episodes respectively, so we can probably expect to see around that many episodes again.

It’s safe to say that 2022 has been a fantastic year for Cuphead fans. The Cuphead Show! debuted in February of this year, with season 2 following in the summer. That means this year will have seen three seasons of the quality video game adaptation by the end of the year, and there is also The Delicious Last Course, the challenging DLC that launched for fans of the video game in June. Cuphead first launched in 2017, but it has become so much more since.

The Cuphead Show! is one of the many video game adaptations Netflix has bolstering its streaming library, and there will likely be more of it in the future. Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but season 3 of The Cuphead Show! is just weeks away now.