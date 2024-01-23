UPDATE: Journalist Jason Schreier has disputed reports that the Damian Wayne Batman game was canceled due to leaks. This article remains as it was originally published below.

The Dark Knight’s gaming catalog can stack up against any other hero’s, but it almost got even bigger. The Damian Wayne Batman game may have been canceled because of leaks.

In 2016, after the release of Arkham Knight, Warner Bros. Games Montréal went back to the drawing board, canceling an in-development Suicide Squad game in favor of a Batman game that would have seen gamers play as Damian Wayne, who took over as the Dark Knight. In subsequent years, details about the game leaked, and that may have shut down the Batcave permanently.

During a Twitch stream, voice actor Josh Keaton, who was set to play Damian, blamed the leaks for the game’s fate. “It was a bummer,” Keaton said. “But they leaked everything, the whole plotline, not only the enemies and villains and the rogues gallery but also the concept art for them. They were doing such a different take on so many of the rogues gallery it gave away everything that was different about the game. So, it kinda sucked.”

Keaton also took time to explain where the game fit into the Batman gaming franchise, saying, “It was not going to be in the Arkhamverse. Totally different thing.”

Seeing no future for the Damian game, WB Games Montréal began work on Gotham Knights, which features several versions of the Boy Wonder but not Bruce Wanye’s genetic son. Task Force X is even getting another crack at it, with Suicide Squad: Kills the Justice League releasing next month. Unlike the Damian game, however, Kills the Justice League does take place in the Arkhamverse and features the late Kevin Conroy making his last appearance as the Dark Knight.

