The Expanse: A Telltale Series Bonus Archangel Episode Brings Back Another Character from the TV Series

As part of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, The Expanse: A Telltale Series got a trailer for Archangel, a bonus episode that focuses on Chrisjen Avasarala, a major character from the TV show and novels the game is based on. The trailer for the add-on content sets up the story of political drama without giving too much away. More importantly, however, the trailer reveals that original actor Shohreh Aghdashloo worked with Telltale to reprise her role for this bonus episode. You can hear her iconic delivery in The Expanse: A Telltale Series Archangel bonus episode trailer below.

Telltale says that story follows Chrisjen Avasarala as she “navigates threats to Earth and political opponents seeking to take her down, all while managing family drama on a day that will change her life forever.” Those who purchase The Expanse: A Telltale Series deluxe edition for $44.99 will gain access to the Archangel bonus episode when it eventually releases. Those who own the $39.99 standard version will only have access to the main five episodes of the game. Additional purchase options for the bonus episode have not been announced yet.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches its first episode for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S next week on July 27. The following four episodes will then roll out every two weeks.