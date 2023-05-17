The Expanse: A Telltale Series Launches in July, Episodes to Drop Biweekly

The first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series has received a release date of July 27, 2023 for PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The game will comprise five episodes altogether, and the four other episodes will be released every two weeks following the July 27 launch.

Players looking to get in on the full experience can purchase the standard edition of The Expanse: A Telltale Series for $39.99. A deluxe edition will be available for only five dollars more at $44.99, which will offer access to newly announced future DLC that Telltale is purposely waiting to talk more about. Preorders for both versions go live June 1, and those who pre-purchase either version will receive 24-hour early access (on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store).

The Expanse: A Telltale Series looks great so far, but it’s also an important release as it marks Telltale’s first title since the company was rebooted. To mark today’s occasion, Telltale had a few words to share with fans:

Thank you. We wouldn’t be here without you. We wouldn’t be able to keep telling these amazing stories without your support. As a new studio rebuilding, your faith and giving us the chance to make more games means the world to us. Be sure to follow us over on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram for more updates and sneak peeks as we rocket towards July 27th!

The Expanse: A Telltale Series will breathe new life into the narrative-focused developer, but we’re still waiting to hear how its other highly anticipated follow-up, The Wolf Among Us 2, is coming along. While we wait to hear more about that project ahead of its 2024 release date, check out the Expanse Telltale video game spinoff when it comes to PC and consoles this July.