Developer Deck Nine and publisher Telltale showed up for the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2023 to give players an in-depth look at some of the tough choices they’ll be making in The Expanse: A Telltale Series, in addition to discussing how the original novel authors improved the story. It’s a four-minute video that provides insight into the game’s development, including how it was made to feel like a true Expanse experience. Deck Nine staff writer Iris Dauterman explained that the team pitched their story to original novel authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (pen name James S. A. Corey). She said they were “really excited by it” and “immediately started to improve on the idea that we brought to them with their own ideas that I won’t spoil because they made it into the game.”

“And they also really gave us the confidence to keep finding places in the canon that can be fleshed out more,” Dauterman said. “Where there has been storytelling but there is space for more.”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series won’t just build on its source material, but it’ll find new life from the history of Telltale, too. That means hard choices and interesting characters that players can learn about and meet with as they progress through a branching story. This title, however, brings new opportunities for Deck Nine and Telltale to grow, with the footage showcasing some iconic sci-fi visuals and just a glimpse of zero-gravity gameplay. See it all for yourself in the developer presentation video for The Expanse: A Telltale Series.

Also in the trailer is confirmation that The Expanse: A Telltale Series will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. It had previously only been revealed for PC and unspecified consoles. Episode 1 will launch sometime in summer 2023.