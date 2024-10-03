MrBeast Has a Plan to ‘Fight’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rising YouTube Success

MrBeast has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube success and proposed a hypothetical collaboration to ensure the Portuguese professional soccer player doesn’t surpass his record as having the most subscribers on the platform.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel in August 2024 and earned over 20 million subscribers within the first 24 hours, beating MrBeast as the fastest YouTube channel to cross that milestone. As of this writing, Ronaldo has 68.3 million subscribers compared to MrBeast’s 318 million total, but Ronaldo has said he aims to dethrone MrBeast as the most-subscribed YouTuber.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, MrBeast discussed whether Ronaldo could take the title of user with the most YouTube subscribers from him. “I broke the world record for most subs gained in a month, it was like 20 million, and then two months later, Ronaldo comes on and 3x’s it. […] He’s crushing, obviously. I mean, Ronaldo is Mr. Rizz,” MrBeast said before acknowledging Ronaldo could claim the overall record. “But yeah, if there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo.”

When asked if he would be disappointed if Ronaldo surpassed him, MrBeast seemingly called on Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi to help him defend his YouTube record, saying, “I’m not going down without a fight. I mean Messi, let’s go!” When Paul and guest co-host KSI advised against this, saying they “don’t like Messi,” MrBeast indicated he would still collaborate with Messi if it’s his only option to prevent Ronaldo from taking his crown. “If Messi’s the only thing standing between Ronaldo passing me… I mean, if I got to do a Messi collab.”

This is not the first time MrBeast has challenged Ronaldo by invoking Messi’s name. When he appeared in a video with Argentinian internet personality Spreen to try Messi’s drink, MrBeast responded to Ronaldo’s plan to become the most-subscribed YouTuber by declaring that Messi was “officially the best football player on the planet.” He then gestured to imply Ronaldo was now at the bottom of the ranking.

Whether Messi is the key to keeping Ronaldo from claiming MrBeast’s YouTube crown is anyone’s guess. Regardless, Ronaldo still has a long way to go, and so far MrBeast and T-Series are the only channels to pass 200 million subscribers. So, Ronaldo has quite the task ahead of him.

