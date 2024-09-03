Image Credit: Bethesda
Cristiano Ronaldo Says He’s Coming For MrBeast’s YouTube Record

Sebastian Peris
Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:51 pm

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently launched a YouTube channel that quickly gained millions of subscribers, and the renowned athlete already has MrBeast’s subscriber count in his sights.

Ronaldo’s YouTube channel was unveiled on August 21, 2024 and attracted more than 20 million subscribers within the first 24 hours. By doing so, Ronaldo beat MrBeast’s record for the fastest YouTube channel to cross 20 million subscribers. However, regarding total subscribers, Ronaldo acknowledges there is still a long road to dethroning MrBeast. 

During his appearance in the press room ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League games, Ronaldo declared that he wants to beat MrBeast’s YouTube subscriber count, saying, “MrBeast is the one I have to beat.” Ronaldo also outlined his goals for his YouTube channel and provided a potential timeframe for surpassing MrBeast as the most-subscribed YouTuber. “My purpose in this was to be closer to my fans, I think they deserve it. […] Subscribers and records… you have to put these things into perspective, but I want to beat them,” he added (translation via Indy100). “Everything in its own time and I feel that the fans are happier now my first interpretation of this, a few months ago, was to be closer to them, and I am very pleased to do so. In two years, if I can beat MrBeast, we will see.”

Ronaldo during Portugal-Croatia pre-match press conference: "What I want most now, in time, is to be able to beat this Mr. Beast"
byu/Hidden_Templar_1143 insoccer

Despite beating MrBeast’s record for the fastest YouTube channel to hit 20 million, Ronaldo has a lot of ground to make up before becoming the most-subscribed YouTuber. As of this writing, Ronald’s YouTube channel has 56.4M subscribers, roughly 257 million behind the 313 million subscribers for MrBeast’s main channel. Currently, MrBeast is the only YouTube channel to hit 300 million subscribers. The second most-subscribed YouTube channel, T-Series, is the only other channel to reach 200 million subscribers to date. So, catching up to either would be a remarkable accomplishment for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has arguably already accomplished his desire to be closer to his fans. One of his most-watched videos is titled “Discover EVERYTHING about us,” in which Ronaldo and his wife Georgina share fun secrets about their personal life by playing the classic “Mr. and Mrs. game.” With popular content like this, perhaps a two-year frame to beat MrBeast isn’t too far-fetched.

Sebastian Peris
Sebastian is a Freelance YouTube & Streaming News Writer at The Escapist. His experience includes work as Editor-at-Large for GameRant's Movie & TV news division and as a former staff writer for Heroic Hollywood. In addition to his passion for film and television, he's a nature photography hobbyist with an itch for travel.
