Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Halloween Event Dates After Fan Backlash

When Disney Dreamlight Valley announced its latest free update, fans had plenty to be excited about. However, they quickly picked up on a notable absence from the October news – Halloween event details. This left many fans fearing there would be no event in 2024, but thankfully, that’s not the case.

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Halloween in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

While Disney Dreamlight Valley fans were certainly excited to learn we get to return to the Lion King realm and meet Timon and Pumba, one major question loomed.

As one gamer on X puts it, “What happened to Halloween?”

The update features many details about the upcoming October content, including the release of Timon and Pumba and a new Rock n’ Roll themed Star Path. While some people might dress as a Rock Star for Halloween, it’s certainly not quite what we have in mind when we think of Disney Trick or Treat.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has historically hosted an in-game Trick or Treat event, which fans were concerned to see missing from the October free update details. Some were also hoping for a Halloween-themed Star Path.

Many Halloween-loving gamers chimed in with similar comments on X, wondering if the October free update’s failure to mention Halloween meant we’d go without a treat this year. New Disney goodness for the spooky season is something many Dreamlight Valley fans clearly look forward to, and it seems Gameloft didn’t want to keep us in suspense any longer.

Did Someone Say Pumpkins? Trick or Treat Event Teaser

Just one day after releasing Halloween-free October update details, Disney Dreamlight Valley shared a first look at their Trick or Treat event via X.

Did someone say pumpkins? The Trick or Treat in-game event returns to the Valley from October 23 to 31, featuring a brand new reward!



Get your first look at Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl in the video here 🎃https://t.co/I6RK4zWMFS — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 3, 2024

The Trick or Treat event preview is part of a Nintendo Halloween showcase that went live the day after DDV announced their October update, which may be the reason for Gameloft’s delay.

That or they got tired of us asking and made sure to get us some dates, quickly. As one player put it, “DDV rly said here’s a new pumpkin Halloween candy bowl can y’all hush up about Halloween now?”

The Trick or Treat event in Disney Dreamlight Valley takes place from October 23 – October 31, 2024. The clip featured in Nintedo’s round-up is the sneakiest of peeks, so fans didn’t learn much except that the event is, in fact, happening this year. Familiar faces including Jack Skellington make an appearance, and it looks like a special Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl will be among the rewards.

With the free October update launching next week, it’s likely the Trick or Treat event will go live as part of a separate, smaller update much like the End of Summer event earlier this year. Now that we know a Halloween event is back on the menu, it’s time to plan our in-game costumes for the season.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy