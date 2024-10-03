Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat Halloween Event 2024
Image via Gameloft
Category:
News
Video Games

Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Halloween Event Dates After Fan Backlash

Halloween is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley after all
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 02:26 pm

When Disney Dreamlight Valley announced its latest free update, fans had plenty to be excited about. However, they quickly picked up on a notable absence from the October news – Halloween event details. This left many fans fearing there would be no event in 2024, but thankfully, that’s not the case.

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Halloween in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

While Disney Dreamlight Valley fans were certainly excited to learn we get to return to the Lion King realm and meet Timon and Pumba, one major question loomed.

As one gamer on X puts it, “What happened to Halloween?”

The update features many details about the upcoming October content, including the release of Timon and Pumba and a new Rock n’ Roll themed Star Path. While some people might dress as a Rock Star for Halloween, it’s certainly not quite what we have in mind when we think of Disney Trick or Treat.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has historically hosted an in-game Trick or Treat event, which fans were concerned to see missing from the October free update details. Some were also hoping for a Halloween-themed Star Path.

Many Halloween-loving gamers chimed in with similar comments on X, wondering if the October free update’s failure to mention Halloween meant we’d go without a treat this year. New Disney goodness for the spooky season is something many Dreamlight Valley fans clearly look forward to, and it seems Gameloft didn’t want to keep us in suspense any longer.

Did Someone Say Pumpkins? Trick or Treat Event Teaser

Just one day after releasing Halloween-free October update details, Disney Dreamlight Valley shared a first look at their Trick or Treat event via X.

The Trick or Treat event preview is part of a Nintendo Halloween showcase that went live the day after DDV announced their October update, which may be the reason for Gameloft’s delay.

That or they got tired of us asking and made sure to get us some dates, quickly. As one player put it, “DDV rly said here’s a new pumpkin Halloween candy bowl can y’all hush up about Halloween now?”

The Trick or Treat event in Disney Dreamlight Valley takes place from October 23 – October 31, 2024. The clip featured in Nintedo’s round-up is the sneakiest of peeks, so fans didn’t learn much except that the event is, in fact, happening this year. Familiar faces including Jack Skellington make an appearance, and it looks like a special Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl will be among the rewards.

With the free October update launching next week, it’s likely the Trick or Treat event will go live as part of a separate, smaller update much like the End of Summer event earlier this year. Now that we know a Halloween event is back on the menu, it’s time to plan our in-game costumes for the season.

Post Tag:
Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.