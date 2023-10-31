The Finals Dev Responds to AI Voice Acting Backlash

Embark Studios has responded to criticism that it’s used AI-generated voice acting in its multiplayer game The Finals, explaining that “making games without actors isn’t an end goal.”

Speaking to IGN, a spokesman for Embark claimed they use a mix of human actors and AI, explaining that “Sometimes, recording real scenes where actors get together is something that adds depth to our game worlds… other times.. TTS allows us to have tailored voice over where we otherwise wouldn’t, for example due to speed of implementation.”

The overall tone of Embark’s response suggests that they lean towards using AI actors (particularly for commentators), something that’s been hugely contentious. One of the points that SAG-AFTRA has brought up, as part of their ongoing strike, is that the use of AI should be seriously limited.

There are AI tools out there that are intended to slot in something temporary, such as placeholder dialogue. However, Embark still seem to be using AI later in the process.

The Finals is a first-person shooter in which teams compete against each other on destructible maps. The game is developed and published by Embark Studios.

The Finals beta is currently underway and it remains to be seen whether this controversy will have any reflection on the game’s player engagement. The final game doesn’t have a release date as of this article’s writing, though it’s slated to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.