The Finals Open Beta Brings Mass-Scale Destruction This Week

The Finals is one of the most eye-catching FPS games that we know of, and you’ll be able to try out the frantic destruction for yourself during a cross-platform open beta over the coming week.

The open beta for The Finals will launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 26, running through until November 5. The test will also introduce a few elements that previous betas lacked.

Foremost among those additions is the new Skyway Stadium, which takes center stage in the new trailer embedded below. It’s a tight, treacherous locale with plenty of verticality to keep players on their toes. It’s also a showcase for the phenomenal environmental destruction tech that powers The Finals, and the new footage shows plenty of ways players can take advantage of the destruction (and suffer the consequences of it). Skyway Stadium joins the Seoul and Monaco maps that players have seen before.

The beta will also introduce a new Bank-It game mode, which sees four teams of three fighting for coins, with the team that earns the most winning. It will also include ranked and unranked tournaments, a practice range, and the Quick Cash game mode for three teams of three players.

Anyone who plans on diving in the launch version of The Finals may also find it well worth putting some time into the open beta, as it will offer 16 exclusive, permanent rewards that will carry over to the final version.

As for what the team is actually trying to do with this beta, there are several goals. The first is to validate improvements from earlier tests, to test the team’s ability to update the game across multiple platforms, to gather feedback on the console versions, and — of course — to stress test the servers in a live play environment, hopefully to help The Finals avoid the fate of Payday 3.