Payday 3 Devs Issue Statement Explaining Why Its Stability Patch Still Isn’t Out Yet

Developer Starbreeze Studios and publisher Deep Silver have finally chimed in to explain why it’s taking so long to deliver a major Payday 3 patch amid criticism regarding the heist game’s performance issues.

The developers published their statement on the matter in a post on its website. It’s a more detailed message than some of the posts fans have received throughout the last few weeks. However, unlike the last official delay, Starbreeze and Deep Silver did not share an updated release window for the Payday 3 patch this time around. In other words, with Halloween just a few days away, today’s message effectively serves as an additional delay from the patch’s previously planned mid-October launch.

“We’ve been quiet over the last few days, and for that we apologize,” the statement says. “It’s not easy to communicate when we have not been able to offer any updates on the one big topic that’s on everyone’s mind right now: When are the patches coming to PAYDAY 3? Despite our silence, we want to assure you all that the team is still working on our main priority, which is to get the patch we promised out to you, and to make sure our patching process allows us to continue publishing them at a steady cadence in the future.”

Starbreeze and Deep Silver then proceed to “lift the curtains a little” by explaining where the Payday 3 patch process release is. For starters, the upcoming update is currently in the testing and certification phase. As for why it’s taken so long, the developers say that they “discovered critical errors with our update pipeline shortly after the game released.” These issues posed a “significant risk” to player progression being deleted, so the team opted to go for the safe route instead of the quick one to ensure these problems didn’t occur.

“We see a lot of your feedback about the progression system,” the statement continues. “Our designers are looking at how the system can be adapted to balance both the challenge system as well as offering infamy points for each heist, and we’ll come back with more information on what this looks like soon.”

On the bright side, once the next Payday 3 patch rolls out and the team is able to consistently deliver more updates, fans can expect to see free content arrive before 2024. No information on what will be included in these updates was shared today. Starbreeze and Deep Silver sign off by apologizing for their silence: “We see your frustration and anger, and we can assure you this is not a situation we want to be in.”

Payday 3 launched for PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S last month as the highly anticipated third game in Starbreeze’s robbery multiplayer series. Its state has left a lot to be desired among fans, though, with its Metacritic user score currently sitting at an abysmal 3.0 and its Steam reviews stuck at “Mixed” after 32000 reviews. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates on the upcoming patch, which will hopefully arrive in the coming weeks.