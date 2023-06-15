NewsVideo Games

The Last of Us Haunted House Brings Clickers to Universal Studios this Fall

Naughty Dog is bringing a The Last of Us haunted house to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights for fall 2023: Here is the trailer.

We’ve got a The Last of Us remake, a TV show on HBO, and now, we’ve got a The Last of Us haunted house to look forward to as part of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. The attraction will arrive later this year on select nights from September through October. We don’t know exactly what the haunted house will look like, but Universal says that those who enter can expect to “fight to survive and navigate your way through an abandoned Pittsburgh with Joel and Ellie.” Additionally, original game developer Naughty Dog published a tweet saying that we can expect to encounter Hunters and, of course, Clickers.

It’s sad that we don’t get to see what a The Last of Us haunted house looks like quite yet, but Universal Studios did post an announcement teaser video that shows what it might be like to find yourself trapped with a Clicker. It’s not much, but you can see the video for yourself below.

The Last of Us got its last new video game release in 2020 with The Last of Us Part II. It’s not clear anymore if the multiplayer game will ever be completed, but we do know that the HBO The Last of Us show is getting at least one, if not more seasons that will adapt the story of Part II. While we do have quite a wait for more from the series, at least we’ll get to see a The Last of Us haunted house at Universal Studios later this year in Hollywood and Orlando.

