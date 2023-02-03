The Last of Us Part I on PC has hit a slight release date delay, and now the remake will launch on March 28. Series developer Naughty Dog announced the change on social media with a statement. The team acknowledges the staggering amount of goodwill the franchise has garnered since the debut of The Last of Us on HBO. Naughty Dog knows the original The Last of Us story is about to reach a whole new audience, and it decided to reschedule the Part I PC release date from the previous March 3 date with that in mind and to ensure additional polish.

“These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards,” said Naughty Dog. “We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part I to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival, and we hope you’ll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28. The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm, and we look forward to sharing more about The Last of Us Part I PC version soon.”

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

The Last of Us Part I launched on PlayStation 5 last September. It’s a remake of Naughty Dog’s 2013 survival horror story, bringing updated graphics and features to a game nearly a decade old. Now that same story is being told in live action at HBO. Episode 3 premiered last Sunday, and episode 4 is set to continue Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic journey this Sunday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. More episodes will roll out in the coming weeks, making the wait for The Last of Us Part I on PC much easier.