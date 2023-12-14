The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Gets Stunning Fanmade Port for PC

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening has long been considered a classic, and it has received a re-awakening of its own recently with a new, fan-made PC port that gives players another, stunning-looking way to play the game.

Link’s Awakening has, of course, been cherished by Zelda fans for decades since its 1993 release on the Game Boy. Over the past few years, players have had a glut of opportunities to discover it again as it’s landed on the Switch’s Game Boy library, been remade into a chibi-tastic new version, and even found its way onto some limited-edition handhelds. However, if you’re a PC gamer or wanted a truly revamped HD version of the game, you were still out of luck.

Thankfully, linksawakeningdxhd on Itch.io has us all covered. They’ve created what looks like an absolutely stunning PC port of the game in its original 8-bit style. To be specific, they’ve ported to PC the Game Boy Color’s The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening DX, which was a re-release of the game in full color and with an added color dungeon as well. As the video above shows, the game has really never looked better.

The PC port of Link’s Awakening is in full HD and supports widescreen, giving it a crisper and cleaner look than the Switch’s version has for sure. The game also features high framerate support, meaning all the pixelated animations look even more incredible. Despite being made for handhelds, Link’s Awakening is still one of the more visually striking of the Zelda games both in terms of design and quirkiness, and being able to see it all play out in the best quality possible is fantastic.

You can download the port today for free.