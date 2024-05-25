The MCU’s X-Men Can’t Be Like the Avengers

By now, it is no secret that Marvel’s X-Men are headed to the MCU, especially after the success of Disney’s X-Men ’97. However, the live-action version of the X-Men can’t be anything like the cinematic version of the Avengers.

The X-Men Are Not the Avengers

The Avengers were introduced as the darlings of the MCU, propelling characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor into superstardom. Even in their onscreen world, the characters are regarded as gods and celebrities, with the residents of their universe embracing even bizarre mystical figures like Doctor Strange and monsters like The Hulk.

However, none of this has traditionally been true in the case of the X-Men, and the MCU needs to reflect this when the mutants are introduced. While the Avengers are revered, the X-Men are reviled, being feared simply for being who they are. This clearly distinguishes them off the bat from the lovable, witty heroes (and aliens) already introduced in the MCU, and their differences need to be embraced rather than shied away.

The X-Men Represent Not Fitting In

A large part of the X-Men’s appeal is that they simply do not fit in with the norm. They are mutants, the next step in the genetic evolution of man, and their very existence is treated as a threat to humanity as we know it. As such, they are feared and hated by the general public, and this sentiment subjects them to scornful and unjust treatment.

In spite of the hatred that is a part of their daily lives, the X-Men still use their unique abilities in service to the world. They are heroes in the truest sense of the word, putting their lives on the line to protect a world that despises them – and all they want in return is to be accepted by society and allowed to live their lives in peace.

This aspect of the X-Men’s story is sure to resonate with movie audiences. After all, almost anyone can relate to feelings of being unaccepted, whether it is because of their race, gender, or sexual identity. Not only is the X-Men’s plight relatable, but it is also an exposition on dealing with feeling like an outsider – and an all too real look at the way society deals with those who are different.

The X-Men also need to be depicted as more human and down to earth than the Avengers. Most members of the team are arguably much less powerful than the heroes already featured in the MCU, and that is part of their appeal. They are often the underdogs, especially when dealing with vastly powerful foes, but they simply don’t quit. The X-Men have a “never say die” attitude that is sure to resonate well with audiences.

The X-Men’s Interpersonal Drama Is Perfect for the MCU

Previous MCU films have proven that movie audiences are interested in more than popcorn action sequences and explosions. Fans of the MCU were immersed in stories like Bucky Barnes working to redeem his murderous past in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Scarlet Witch struggling to overcome her darkest impulses in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The X-Men’s personal stories are similarly filled with drama that would no doubt translate well to the big screen. Wolverine’s backstory of being a living government experiment stands out, as does Rogue’s power that makes her incapable of touching another person without threatening their life. The X-Men face a level of interpersonal drama that the Avengers can only dream of.

The X-Men Have the Perfect Look for the MCU

The X-Men are also quite simply some of the coolest-looking heroes ever created – and not just because one of their founding members is made of ice. Their look effortlessly combines science-fiction with superheroes, and the result is perfect. The Avengers are cool in their own right, but few (if any) boast the visual appeal of Marvel’s merry mutants.

The X-Men are the only superhero team in existence that has a man literally made of steel (Colossus) fighting alongside a blue-furred, pointy-eared elf/demon-like creature (Nightcrawler). As if that wasn’t enough, the leader of the team can’t even open his eyes without unleashing powerful optic beams (Cyclops) and always has to wear red sunglasses to keep them in check.

The MCU has already proven that it can deliver when it comes to special effects, having brought several oddball characters to life in films like Guardians of the Galaxy. There is no doubt that something similar can be done in the case of the X-Men, giving longtime fans of the mutant team something to truly be excited about.

