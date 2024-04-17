The 5 Most Expensive Beyblades

Throughout the years there have been hundreds of Beyblades released on the market and over time everything has changed. From performance to looks, the Beyblades of today are much different from those of your childhood, but which are the most expensive?

The Most Expensive Beyblades of Today

We’ve narrowed down the five most expensive Beyblades of today by searching through sold listings on eBay and other online retailers. There may be more expensive Beyblades listed on these websites, but we’re just sticking to those that have actually sold for a more realistic metric of their value.

BB-116 Jade Jupiter S130RB

Image via eBay

The fifth most expensive Beyblade that we could find was Takara Tomy’s Jade Jupiter, product code BB-116. One listing we found for this Beyblade boxed sold for $495 which is quite surprising given it comes from the Metal Fury days. If you’re after a cheaper Jade Jupiter you can always look for one unboxed which can be had much cheaper but just be sure it is still the Takara Tomy version as the Hasbro release is different.

A-129 Zeus

Image via eBay

Sold listings for A-129 Zeus indicate that the Beyblade can be sold boxed for around $540. This classic Beyblade launched over 20 years ago in Japan so as you’d expect getting your hands on one now can be tricky.

Hell Kerbecs BD145EWD Blue Inferno

Image via eBay

Hell Kerbecs tends to be one of the most expensive Beyblades generally, but for this Blue Inferno form you’ll need to spend a little cash to get one. Sold listings for this Beyblade go as high as $779, which might sound high, but when you consider it was limited to just 3000 units, it really isn’t that surprising.

BB-99 Hell Kerbecs BD145DS Hot Fire

Image via Desertcart Ecuador

With the Japanese release of Beyblade Metal Fusion on DVD a unique variant of Hellk Kerbecs BB-99 was released in Inferno Hot Fire Red. The only way to get this Beyblade was with the DVD, so since it is no longer available the product has become quite rare.

Sold listings for BB-99 Hell Kerbecs Hot Fire have gone as high as $988, which means collectors will have to spend a little cash to add this product to their collections. It also means this is a Beyblade much more expensive than others on the market today.

A-131 Dranzer MS

Image via Beyblade Wiki (Nocto)

The most expensive Beyblade we could find was the SonoKong A-131 Dranzer MS from Beyblade G-Revolution. This item has sold on eBay for up to $1,490. That’s a lot of money for just one Beyblade. This balance-type Beyblade is a variant of the original Dranzer MS but with a new Bit-Beast image on the product.

While you can purchase this Beyblade without a box for a substantially cheaper price, it is still one of the most expensive items on the market.

