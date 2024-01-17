The Most Immersive Walking Dead Game Is Officially on Quest 3 With Some Big Improvements

The Meta Quest 3 is racking up a lot of huge titles, and as of today, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners properly joins the ranks. If you’ve not heard of the game, you’re about to find out why it’s one of the best VR games going and why this new launch is a big deal.

Now, to be clear, this is a new update for a game that’s already been playable on Meta Quest 3 via backward compatibility. However, the Meta Quest 3 version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners does upgrade a few different aspects of the immersive VR zombie game, including improved visual fidelity thanks to more environmental detail, better shadows, and more. It also means that the game can handle more walkers on screen at once, which should help up the ante if you’re looking for that constant feeling of dread.

The game itself puts you in the shoes of someone called the Tourist, who has found themselves in the flooded and infested ruins of New Orleans. Things aren’t great anywhere in the world, but New Orleans has a few unique issues. The main one of these is that you need to deal with all that water, which means that you’ll need to use boats. The other is that, because of that problem, weapons can be hard to find.

Combat does have guns, but a lot of the time, you’ll find yourself in close-quarters combat. We’d never recommend punching a zombie, although it might be possible, so there are a lot of impromptu weapons involved. If you’ve ever wondered how much effort it would take to finish off a walker with a screwdriver, then good news, because that very specific question gets answered more than once in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The walkers are only part of the issue, too. People in New Orleans are desperate, and while that brings out the best in some people, it brings out something far worse in many others. That means gangs of people looking to take advantage of other survivors exist, so you’ll need to figure out how to handle them as well. All of your decisions can help shape the story and the world, and there are very few black-and-white issues in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, so be prepared for a few harrowing choices if you decide to play it on the Meta Quest 3.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is also available on Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and more.